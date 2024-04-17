Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s Chief Executive, Dr Hal Spencer, is being clear that the reported increases in violence, aggression, racism and sexualised behaviour will not be tolerated.

He said: “Our colleagues should be able to provide care and support for the people of Chesterfield and our communities without the threat of violence, aggression, racist or sexualised behaviour.

“We know that the majority of our patients, visitors and service users do not show colleagues these worrying behaviours – and are kind and appreciative of the care they receive – but there is sadly a minority who need to understand it will not be tolerated.”

Dr Hal Spencer has promised a tough approach to tackling abusive behaviour towards staff.

The Trust’s approach means that anybody abusing Trust colleagues may be asked to leave and could be refused treatment. Abuse means shouting, swearing and using sexist, racist or homophobic language – as well as physical violence.

The move is supported by national policy, meaning that if any abusive behaviour is serious and consistent, patients can be banned from all NHS property.

Dr Spencer added: “It’s so important that we act quickly to resolve these issues. I want everybody at the Trust to understand how important it is, and that we will support colleagues – they do not have to tolerate it. I hope gives everybody assurance that they will be protected and supported at work.

“It’s sometimes easy to ‘dehumanise’ clinical colleagues and we know it can be a stressful place for people receiving results or waiting for care. But it’s important that we all take a stand against bad behaviour because not only can it negatively impact on staff but it can delay care for those who need it the most.”

The Trust was ranked by its colleagues as the fifth best Acute Hospital Trust to work at in the country.

To support the approach, the Trust are also launching an internal ‘straight-to-the-point’ poster campaign.

The survey also saw the Trust ranked by staff as the fifth best Acute Hospital Trust to work at in the country. Over 71% of colleagues would recommend the Trust as a place to work, which is more than 10% above the average. The survey also received one of the highest response rates, with 67% of staff taking part.

The Trust ranked well above the national average for most areas. It finished nineteenth highest in the country, out of more than 220 trusts, when respondents were asked if they would recommend it as a place to receive care, and the Trust is acting quickly on the areas for further development.

Dr Spencer concluded: “We have the right to refuse treatment and take further action against anyone who threatens the safety of everybody here at the Trust. Any incidents that are reported to us will be investigated and police action considered.