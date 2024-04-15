Heroin-taking Derbyshire GP handed further suspension amid risk of “repetition”
Doctor Praveen Alla made out over sixty false prescriptions in patients’ names - later changing IT records so it looked like the prescriptions were made in error and picking up the medications himself.
The disgraced doctor was confronted about his diamorphine abuse by staff at Bolsover’s Welbeck Road Practice in November 2018.
After initially claiming to have been blackmailed into the fraud by a patient who had threatened to accuse him of sexual assault he admitted the truth to partners at the surgery in a Whatsapp message.
In December 2020 Alla was jailed for 12 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months at Derby Crown Court, having admitted fraud by abuse of position.
Having already been handed a number of suspensions by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service a review into Dr Alla’s case was held in March.
During the review, conducted by tribunal chair Christina Moller, it was noted that the GP had failed to demonstrate how he would minimise the risk of repetition.
A report into the tribunal decision stated: “Dr Alla’s actions in November 2018 posed a risk to patients and breached fundamental tenets of the medical profession, bringing doctors into disrepute and were dishonest.
“Without evidence of further insight and remediation there remains a risk of repetition.”
"Dr Alla's actions in November 2018 posed a risk to patients, breached fundamental tenets of the medical profession, bringing doctors into disrepute and were dishonest.
“Without evidence of further insight and remediation there remains a risk of repetition.”
At his sentencing hearing in December 2020 Judge Robert Egbuna told Alla: “‘It is clear you were a caring, well thought of and an extremely good doctor. Prior to the offending.
"Your colleagues all describe you in glowing terms. Further supported by additional testimonials and reports submitted on your behalf.”
The doctor has not worked since his crimes came to light in 2018.
In a witness statement Alla told his 2022 tribunal: “I am acutely aware however of the impact my actions and conviction will have had on the trust the public put in the medical profession.
"I know that my actions will have undermined that public trust in doctors and in the medical profession as a whole.
"The fact that my actions have had this impact on the profession that I love is devastating to me.
"I am determined to never find myself in this position again – where I have let myself and the profession down.
"If I am given the opportunity to practise medicine again I will ensure that.”