NHS England collects and publishes data on waiting time for various stages of cancer referrals: with four main criteria measured.

75% of patients receiving an urgent GP referral should find out the outcome of any tests and scans within 28 days; 85% with a cancer diagnosis should receive their first treatment within 62 days of referral; 93% of people should receive their first consultation within 14 days of a GP referral; and 96% should receive their first treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only target currently being met by Chesterfield Royal Hospital is the 28 day wait between referral and outcome - with 78.1% of patients receiving an outcome within this time frame. This places the NHS Trust 19th out of 122 in the country.

Figures reveal Chesterfield Royal Hospital has missed all but one major cancer waiting time target

READ THIS: Chesterfield College unveils plan for new teaching block

READ THIS: Movement in road surface detected at previous Snake Pass landslip sites

However, just 65.7% receive treatment within 62 days of referral ; 85.9% have their consultation within 14 days; and 92.2% receive treatment within 31 days of the decision to treat.

Despite missing these three key targets the Trust remains one of the better performing in the country with them only in the lower half for the 31 day waiting period.

It comes amid a backdrop of increased demand for cancer services both locally and across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the full 2022/23 reporting period, Chesterfield Royal Hospital made 14,128 cancer diagnosis’ with 526 people waiting more than 62 days to be told the results.

Michelle Veitch, Chief Operating Officer for Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “We continue to prioritise cancer care and services. Referrals to our cancer services increased by 10% in May, and overall treatments have increased by 30% when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"There has also been some impact following the national Industrial Action and we are expecting further impact from the upcoming strikes scheduled in August. However, the number of people waiting more than 62 days in May was 5.7%, which is better than the national average of 6.4%.