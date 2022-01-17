Chesterfield Royal Hospital issues Covid-19 update

As of 10am today (Monday, January 17), the Royal is treating 73 patients with a positive diagnosis of the virus.

A total of 74 patients have been admitted with a positive diagnosis in the past week.

And the hospital trust says 52 Covid patients have been discharged over the same seven-day period.

Bosses at Chesterfield Royal Hospital have released an update on the number of current patients who are being treated with Covid-19.

A Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundtion Trust spokesperson said in a Facebook post: “Colleagues do a fantastic job every day to provide excellent care to all of our patients, including those with a positive diagnosis of Covid-19.

“Safety is a top priority and we’d like to thank everybody working in or visiting the hospital for continuing to follow all the guidance.”