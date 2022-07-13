Chesterfield Royal Hospital issue statement on social media claims of baby taken from maternity ward

Chesterfield Royal Hospital have responded to a social media post which claims that a baby was taken from their maternity ward.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:47 pm

The post, which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, claims that a woman had been caught on camera after impersonating a nurse and stealing a newborn baby in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital, however, have been quick to dismiss this – and said that no such incident has taken place.

A hospital spokesperson said: “We are aware of a social media post circulating about a baby being taken from a maternity ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital have rubbished these social media rumours.

“We can confirm the picture was not taken at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and there has been no incident of that nature here.

“Thank you to those of you who have contacted us about this.”

