Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Chesterfield.

The shortest life expectancy for women nationally is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years – nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield where women have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Staveley and Norbriggs Women in Staveley have a life expectancy of 79.28 years. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2. Dunston Women in Dunston have a life expectancy of 80.03 years. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Women in Central Chesterfield have a life expectancy of 80.96 years. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Old Whittington Women in Old Whittington have a life expectancy of 81.05 years. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales