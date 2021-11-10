Chesterfield areas with the lowest life expectancy have been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.

Chesterfield areas with the lowest life expectancy for women

How long can you expect to live in the different neighbourhoods of Chesterfield?

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:30 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Chesterfield.

The shortest life expectancy for women nationally is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years – nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield where women have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Staveley and Norbriggs

Women in Staveley have a life expectancy of 79.28 years.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

2. Dunston

Women in Dunston have a life expectancy of 80.03 years.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

Women in Central Chesterfield have a life expectancy of 80.96 years.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Old Whittington

Women in Old Whittington have a life expectancy of 81.05 years.

Photo: Brian Eyre

