Tickets have already gone on sale for the event – taking place in July – which will see funds raised to help the hospice continue to provide care for the people of north Debyshire.

Ashgate provides free of charge palliative and end-of-life care to people aged 18 and helped support over 2,500 people in the last year. The service relies on donations from supporters in order to provide their specialist care.

Earlier this year Ashgate Hospice set up a warm space to help residents of Clowne

And, on July 29, the charity will be hosting an open-air screening Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise. The special event will take place at Hospice’s base on Ashgate Road with the film set to screen at around 9.30pm – depending on sunset times!

Tickets cost £15.50 for adults, £12.50 for guests under 16 with pizza and refreshments available to purchase on the night.

