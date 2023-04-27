News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
2 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
5 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Ashgate Hospice to hold open-air fundraiser in Chesterfield

Ashgate Hospice, in Chesterfield, will host Top Gun themed fundraiser later this summer.

By Oliver McManus
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

Tickets have already gone on sale for the event – taking place in July – which will see funds raised to help the hospice continue to provide care for the people of north Debyshire.

Ashgate provides free of charge palliative and end-of-life care to people aged 18 and helped support over 2,500 people in the last year. The service relies on donations from supporters in order to provide their specialist care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Ashgate Hospice sets up warm space to help residents of Derbyshire town amid cost of living crisis

Earlier this year Ashgate Hospice set up a warm space to help residents of ClowneEarlier this year Ashgate Hospice set up a warm space to help residents of Clowne
Earlier this year Ashgate Hospice set up a warm space to help residents of Clowne
Most Popular

And, on July 29, the charity will be hosting an open-air screening Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise. The special event will take place at Hospice’s base on Ashgate Road with the film set to screen at around 9.30pm – depending on sunset times!

Tickets cost £15.50 for adults, £12.50 for guests under 16 with pizza and refreshments available to purchase on the night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information visit ashgatehospice.org.uk/open-air-cinema

Related topics:ChesterfieldTicketsDerbyshireTom Cruise