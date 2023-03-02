Ashgate Hospice sets up warm space to help residents of Derbyshire town amid cost of living crisis

Ashgate Hospice has launched a warm space for those struggling to heat their homes at its coffee shop in Mill Green Way, Clowne.

The initiative, which has been launched in conjunction with Derbyshire County Council’s The Warm Spaces scheme and Councillor Natalie Hoy, will take place twice daily throughout March and potentially into April.

Anyone who asks for a “winter warmer” at the till point of the café will receive a hot drink, as well as a slice of toast, teacake or crumpet.

The warm space at the coffee shop is open to all.

The offer is available Monday to Sunday between 10.00am and 11.30am and again in the afternoons from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

Laura Stevens, head of retail at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Sadly, many people in our communities are feeling the impact of the rising living costs – this is why we are delighted to be able to support Bolsover District Council’s scheme in the Clowne area.

“Our coffee shop is already a great meeting place for local people within the community, so we’re pleased to be able to give something back in recognition of the incredible support we receive from everyone in Clowne.

“Whatever your personal circumstances, you’re more than welcome to pop in and stay warm during our warm space sessions – you’ll be sure to receive a warm welcome and there’ll be no-questions-asked from any of our team.”

The initiative is being backed by Derbyshire County Council, which has provided the hospice with a grant of £3,000 to fund the scheme.

The hospice, which cares for patients and their families across North Derbyshire, has been supported by the Clowne community at its coffee shop since 2016.

Ashgate Hospice receives NHS funding, but has to raise £8 million on top of this to maintain its services for patients in their own homes and at the charity’s Old Brampton inpatient unit.