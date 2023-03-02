Derbyshire snow: when to expect snow and sleet showers in Matlock, Buxton, Alfreton, Bakewell, Clay Cross, Belper and Chesterfield as temperatures set to drop to -4
As MET Office has warned that temperatures are set to plummet across England snow and sleet are expected across Derbyshire as early as the end of this week with temperatures dropping below zero next week.
First snow showers are expected in Derbyshire this Sunday night with more snow and sleet showers forecasted for next week.
It will be slightly warmer in Belper, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Alfreton, with thermometres showing -2 at the coldest night.
Here is a full list of sleet and snow showers expected in North East Derbyshire on Sunday and throughout next week.
Buxton
Sunday, March 5 – sleet showers throughout the day
Monday, March 6 – light snow starting just after midnight and throughout the day
Tuesday, March 7 – light snow throughout the night and the day until 6pm
Wednesday, March 8 – light snow in the morning between 9am and 12 at noon with more snow after 9pm
Thursday, March 9 – light snow and sleet throughout the day
Friday, March 10 – light snow in early morning before 7 am with more snow in the evening after 9pm
Saturday, March 11 – heavy snow in the early morning before 8am with sleet showers throughout the day
Matlock
Sunday, March 5 – sleet showers during the day
Monday, March 6 – sleet during the day and snow showers after 6 pm
Tuesday, March 7 – light snow throughout the day
Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day and snow after 5pm
Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers just after midnight and until 10am
Alfreton
Sunday, March 5 – light snow from 3am until 10am with sleet showers during the day
Monday, March 6 – sleet showers during the day with light snow after 6 pm and through the evening
Tuesday, March 7 – sleet showers through the night, light snow throughout the morning and the day with more sleet showers in the afternoon
Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day and light snow after 7pm
Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers throughout the morning until 10am
Bakewell
Sunday, March 5 – snow showers from 1 am until noon with sleet showers during the day and more snow after 9pm
Monday, March 6 – light snow between 3am and 6am, sleet showers in the afternoon with more snow after 6pm
Tuesday, March 7 – light snow from midnight and throughout the day until 6pm
Wednesday, March 8 – light snow after 9pm
Thursday, March 9 –light snow around 6am with sleet throughout the day and more snow after 5pm
Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers starting at midnight and throughout the morning until 10am
Clay Cross
Sunday, March 5 – light snow showers from 6 am until noon followed by sleet showers between 4pm and 8pm
Monday, March 6 – sleet showers starting at noon and through the day followed by light snow after 9 pm
Tuesday, March 7 – sleet showers throughout the night and light snow from 8am until 1pm, followed by sleet showers until 4pm and more snow between 4pm and 6pm
Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day between 10am and 8pm with light snow after 8pm until midnight
Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers starting at midnight and throughout the morning until 10am
Belper
Sunday, March 5 – sleet showers just after midnight, light snow from 3am until 9am, followed by sleet until noon and after 5pm, more snow from 8pm until 11pm
Monday, March 6 – light snow from 3am until11am with sunny interval from 6am to 9am, sleet showers in the afternoon followed by light snow from 6pm and through the enevning
Tuesday, March 7 – light snow between midnight and 5am followed by sleet until 11am with more snow between 11am and 1pm, sleet and light snow in the afternoon
Thursday, March 9 – snow around midnight followed by sleet until 6am, more sleet between 4pm and 7pm followed by light snow after 7pm
Friday, March 10 – light snow and sleet between 9pm and midnight
Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers starting at midnight and throughout the morning until 9am
Chesterfield
Sunday, March 5 – light snow showers from 6am until 8am followed by sleet showers around 10am and 5pm
Monday, March 6 – sleet showers between 4pm and 6pm followed by light snow until 9pm
Tuesday, March 7 – light snow between midnight and 2 am followed by light snow between 8am and noon, sleet showers in the afternoon and more snow around 5pm
Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day followed by light snow after 7pm until midnight
Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers starting at midnight and throughout the morning until 9am