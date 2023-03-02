First snow showers are expected in Derbyshire this Sunday night with more snow and sleet showers forecasted for next week.

Temperatures will drop as low as -4 in Buxton with -3 expected in Bakewell and Matlock.

It will be slightly warmer in Belper, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Alfreton, with thermometres showing -2 at the coldest night.

Snow and sleet are expected across Derbyshire as early as the end of this week with temperatures dropping below zero next week.

Here is a full list of sleet and snow showers expected in North East Derbyshire on Sunday and throughout next week.

Buxton

Sunday, March 5 – sleet showers throughout the day

Monday, March 6 – light snow starting just after midnight and throughout the day

Tuesday, March 7 – light snow throughout the night and the day until 6pm

Wednesday, March 8 – light snow in the morning between 9am and 12 at noon with more snow after 9pm

Thursday, March 9 – light snow and sleet throughout the day

Friday, March 10 – light snow in early morning before 7 am with more snow in the evening after 9pm

Saturday, March 11 – heavy snow in the early morning before 8am with sleet showers throughout the day

Matlock

Sunday, March 5 – sleet showers during the day

Monday, March 6 – sleet during the day and snow showers after 6 pm

Tuesday, March 7 – light snow throughout the day

Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day and snow after 5pm

Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers just after midnight and until 10am

Alfreton

Sunday, March 5 – light snow from 3am until 10am with sleet showers during the day

Monday, March 6 – sleet showers during the day with light snow after 6 pm and through the evening

Tuesday, March 7 – sleet showers through the night, light snow throughout the morning and the day with more sleet showers in the afternoon

Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day and light snow after 7pm

Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers throughout the morning until 10am

Bakewell

Sunday, March 5 – snow showers from 1 am until noon with sleet showers during the day and more snow after 9pm

Monday, March 6 – light snow between 3am and 6am, sleet showers in the afternoon with more snow after 6pm

Tuesday, March 7 – light snow from midnight and throughout the day until 6pm

Wednesday, March 8 – light snow after 9pm

Thursday, March 9 –light snow around 6am with sleet throughout the day and more snow after 5pm

Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers starting at midnight and throughout the morning until 10am

Clay Cross

Sunday, March 5 – light snow showers from 6 am until noon followed by sleet showers between 4pm and 8pm

Monday, March 6 – sleet showers starting at noon and through the day followed by light snow after 9 pm

Tuesday, March 7 – sleet showers throughout the night and light snow from 8am until 1pm, followed by sleet showers until 4pm and more snow between 4pm and 6pm

Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day between 10am and 8pm with light snow after 8pm until midnight

Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers starting at midnight and throughout the morning until 10am

Belper

Sunday, March 5 – sleet showers just after midnight, light snow from 3am until 9am, followed by sleet until noon and after 5pm, more snow from 8pm until 11pm

Monday, March 6 – light snow from 3am until11am with sunny interval from 6am to 9am, sleet showers in the afternoon followed by light snow from 6pm and through the enevning

Tuesday, March 7 – light snow between midnight and 5am followed by sleet until 11am with more snow between 11am and 1pm, sleet and light snow in the afternoon

Thursday, March 9 – snow around midnight followed by sleet until 6am, more sleet between 4pm and 7pm followed by light snow after 7pm

Friday, March 10 – light snow and sleet between 9pm and midnight

Saturday, March 11 – sleet showers starting at midnight and throughout the morning until 9am

Chesterfield

Sunday, March 5 – light snow showers from 6am until 8am followed by sleet showers around 10am and 5pm

Monday, March 6 – sleet showers between 4pm and 6pm followed by light snow until 9pm

Tuesday, March 7 – light snow between midnight and 2 am followed by light snow between 8am and noon, sleet showers in the afternoon and more snow around 5pm

Thursday, March 9 – sleet throughout the day followed by light snow after 7pm until midnight