Ashgate Hospice celebrates “incredible achievement” after securing outstanding rating for 11th consecutive year

The team at Ashgate Hospice are celebrating after being rated ‘Outstanding’ overall once again by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The North Derbyshire charity, which provides free palliative and end-of-life care at its hospice in Old Brampton and in people’s homes, has maintained its exceptional rating for 11 years - achieving 100% Outstanding scores in four out of five areas in the latest inspection.

The independent regulator arrived to inspect the hospice in December 2024 and revealed its findings on Wednesday, March 19.

Barbara-Anne Walker, Chief Executive at Ashgate Hospice, said: “To be rated Outstanding for a second time is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the dedication of our staff and volunteers.

Ashgate Hospice has once again been rated as Outstanding by the CQC. Credit: Nick Rhodes

“Every day, they go above and beyond to ensure that we provide expert, compassionate care to the people who need us most. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the difference they make in our community.”

The regulator, which inspects health and social care services across England, awarded the hospice Outstanding ratings in the Caring, Effective, Responsive and Well-led categories. It was also rated as Good in the Safe category, recognising the hospice’s commitment to patient-centred care and continuous improvement.

The CQC reported that patients receiving Ashgate’s clinical services felt safe, well-supported, and treated with dignity and respect – with this being highlighted for both the Inpatient Unit and in the community. Inspectors also praised Ashgate’s personalised approach, ensuring people have choice and control over their care and treatment.

Greg Rielly, CQC deputy director of operations in the midlands, said: “At this inspection, staff and leaders at Ashgate Hospice clearly demonstrated how they provide compassionate care and support that makes a real difference during a difficult time for people and their families.

Ashgate Hospice’s Chief Executive said their rating was a “true testament to the dedication of our staff and volunteers.” Credit: Nick Rhodes

“Overall, everyone at Ashgate Hospice should be proud of the findings of this report. We saw some excellent examples of care and support that was reflected in the experiences of people we spoke to.”

In the report, one patient shared: “It makes us feel a bit frightened when it’s the end of life and what will be available. But they have helped us to prepare and made me feel so unafraid of dying.”

Inspectors from the CQC arrived unannounced at Ashgate and assessed every aspect of the hospice’s activities. They found the hospice's leadership, effectiveness, caring, and responsiveness to be outstanding.

Ashgate’s leaders were particularly praised for fostering an open and inclusive culture, ensuring staff and volunteers are well-supported to provide the highest standards of care. Ashgate’s commitment to continuous improvement and clear vision for the future were also highlighted.

The report also noted that Ashgate provides expert, evidence-based care, with highly trained staff and volunteers equipped to meet each patient’s individual needs.

Patients and their families spoke highly of the compassion shown by the team, who were described as always listening and providing support when it was needed most.

In terms of responsiveness, the hospice was recognised for its ability to react quickly to patients’ needs, offering flexible, round-the-clock care - including multiple face-to-face visits when required.

Despite this exceptional recognition, Ashgate Hospice faces growing financial challenges. Only 31% of its funding comes from the NHS, leaving a £11 million shortfall to be met through fundraising and donations.

Barbara-Anne added: “While we’re celebrating this achievement, we must also acknowledge the urgent need for fair and sustainable NHS funding.

“The generous support of our community allows us to continue providing exceptional care, but without the necessary funding, we risk not being able to serve as many people in North Derbyshire as we do now.

“Without fairer financial support, hospices like ours face an uncertain future. We remain committed to delivering the highest quality end of life care and will continue to campaign for the funding we need to protect and sustain our services for years to come."

To support Ashgate Hospice, visit their website here. You can also read the full CQC report here.