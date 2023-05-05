News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
These surgeries have been recommended by other patients on the NHS website.These surgeries have been recommended by other patients on the NHS website.
These surgeries have been recommended by other patients on the NHS website.

23 of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Dronfield, Belper, Heanor and Ilkeston – based on NHS reviews

These are some of the GP surgeries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire with the best patient reviews.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th May 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:52 BST

There are few more important decisions than finding the right GP surgery, but with so many across the county, it can be difficult to know where to look.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best GP surgeries across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

READ THIS: Pictures show heartwarming transformation of neglected Bull Terrier after she was cared for and rehomed by Chesterfield RSPCA

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

1. Avenue House Surgery - Inspire Health, Chesterfield

Avenue House Surgery has a 4.1/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 3.8/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

2. The Surgery at Wheatbridge, Chesterfield

The Surgery at Wheatbridge has a 3.8/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Reviewers on the NHS website have given the Newbold Surgery a 4/5 rating.

3. Newbold Surgery, Chesterfield

Reviewers on the NHS website have given the Newbold Surgery a 4/5 rating. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Chatsworth Road Medical Centre has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

4. Chatsworth Road Medical Centre, Chesterfield

The Chatsworth Road Medical Centre has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:NHSGP surgeriesChesterfieldMatlockBelperHeanorIlkeston