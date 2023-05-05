Ten-year-old Missy was left with sores and bleeding patches across her body but has since gone on to make a good recovery after she was cared for and rehomed by the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch.

Her owners, Dean Gleeson and Richard Longden of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham, have now been banned from keeping all animals for five years after they both admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross, following a prosecution by the animal welfare charity.

Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard how RSPCA animal rescue officer Liz Braidley had visited their property on October 5 last year following concerns about a dog with a skin condition and Missy was brought to the door.

In a statement, she said: “She had extensive fur loss across her body and was scratching constantly the entire time we were standing talking. Most of the skin across her body appeared pink, with some areas beginning to cause sores and bleed.

“It also appeared to be thickened in places and there was a very strong odour to it. Her nails also appeared to be long and overgrown.

“Mr Longden and Mr Gleeson advised she had last been to the PDSA approximately 18 months to two years ago but they were not certain on exact dates. They said they had been using some oatmeal shampoo on her skin and had got some shampoo from the PDSA that had been given to them by a friend and wasn’t specifically prescribed for Missy. They said it had seemed to make a slight improvement and they had intended to save up to take her back to the vets.”

The officer said she was extremely concerned by the dog’s condition and felt Missy needed immediate veterinary treatment. Both men agreed for her to be taken for an examination and signed her over into the care of the RSPCA.

The vet who saw her later that day said she was suffering from an untreated severe diffuse skin disease that had caused thickening around her face, ears, abdomen and legs which would have been present ‘for a number of months’ given the severity of the inflammation and the chronic changes to her skin.

Missy received ongoing medication and care by dedicated staff at the RSPCA’s Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch where she made a good recovery and has since found a loving new home.

At a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 19 April, Gleeson and Longden were also both given a 12-month Community Order, to include 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, and told to pay costs of £100 and a £114 victim surcharge.

Speaking after the case, RSPCA inspector Jennie Ronksley, who led the investigation, said: “Missy was in awful discomfort, but with the right care and support from our Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch, she made fantastic progress and it’s lovely to see her enjoying life in her later years.”

