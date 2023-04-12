News you can trust since 1855
These are some of Derbyshire’s best-reviewed dental surgeries.These are some of Derbyshire’s best-reviewed dental surgeries.
21 of the best dentists across Derbyshire based on NHS reviews – including Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Alfreton, Dronfield and Heanor

These are some of the dental surgeries with the happiest patients across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:41 BST

It is always important to find the right dentist for you, but with numerous surgeries in all corners of the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best dentists across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

The Glumangate Dental Practice has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews.

1. Glumangate Dental Practice, Chesterfield

The Glumangate Dental Practice has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Saltergate Dental Care has a 4.3/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

2. Saltergate Dental Care, Chesterfield

Saltergate Dental Care has a 4.3/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Ashgate Dental Practice has a 4.7/5 rating based on NHS reviews.

3. Ashgate Dental Practice, Ashgate Road

Ashgate Dental Practice has a 4.7/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google

Chatsworth Dental Care is another practice with a perfect 5/5 rating.

4. Chatsworth Dental Care, Chatsworth Road

Chatsworth Dental Care is another practice with a perfect 5/5 rating. Photo: Google

