News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
35 minutes ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
43 minutes ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
57 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists
12 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim

'Smaller shops are pushed out purely because of utilities costs' - says Derbyshire chippy owner as shop closes after 60 years

An iconic Derbyshire chip shop has closed its doors after over 60 years - as gas, electricity, fish and oil prices jumped due to the cost of living crisis.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 07:24 BST

Jackson's Chippie in Ilkeston, known locally as Jackos, welcomed its first customers 62 years ago, but now owner Dennis Jackson, 84, has decided to hang up his apron.

The cost of living crisis is partly to blame, as Dennis said the cost of utilities and products have spiralled over the last months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dennis said: “I was fortunate to buy a chip shop in Ilkeston because Ilkeston people are something different. They are really friendly and generous, it’s been a terrific time.

Jackson's Chippie in Ilkeston, known locally as Jackos, welcomed its first customers 62 years ago, but now its owner, Dennis Jackson has, decided to hang up his apron. From the left: Rachel Stevenson, Vanessa Males, Dennis Jackson and Natalie Wood.Jackson's Chippie in Ilkeston, known locally as Jackos, welcomed its first customers 62 years ago, but now its owner, Dennis Jackson has, decided to hang up his apron. From the left: Rachel Stevenson, Vanessa Males, Dennis Jackson and Natalie Wood.
Jackson's Chippie in Ilkeston, known locally as Jackos, welcomed its first customers 62 years ago, but now its owner, Dennis Jackson has, decided to hang up his apron. From the left: Rachel Stevenson, Vanessa Males, Dennis Jackson and Natalie Wood.
Most Popular

“Now it’s not a time to run a chip shop with electric and gas prices going up. Fish went up £100 in one jump and all the oils that we use went up in price.

"Sooner or later there’s only going to be the big boys at the top, all the smaller shops are pushed out purely because of the utilities, it’s just too expensive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is hard work and you earn every penny you get. I enjoyed what I've done but it’s a good bye from us. It’s a sad moment but also a good moment. It’s been a long time, we had some fun and employed about 20 people.

"The staff has been brilliant, I think that’s why it has been a happy shop. We tried to make people laugh as well as serve them fish and chips.

“I’m 84 now and something is telling me I really need a rest because it’s not going to be much left, is it?”

Related topics:DerbyshireIlkeston