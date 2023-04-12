Jackson's Chippie in Ilkeston, known locally as Jackos, welcomed its first customers 62 years ago, but now owner Dennis Jackson, 84, has decided to hang up his apron.

The cost of living crisis is partly to blame, as Dennis said the cost of utilities and products have spiralled over the last months.

Dennis said: “I was fortunate to buy a chip shop in Ilkeston because Ilkeston people are something different. They are really friendly and generous, it’s been a terrific time.

Jackson's Chippie in Ilkeston, known locally as Jackos, welcomed its first customers 62 years ago, but now its owner, Dennis Jackson has, decided to hang up his apron. From the left: Rachel Stevenson, Vanessa Males, Dennis Jackson and Natalie Wood.

“Now it’s not a time to run a chip shop with electric and gas prices going up. Fish went up £100 in one jump and all the oils that we use went up in price.

"Sooner or later there’s only going to be the big boys at the top, all the smaller shops are pushed out purely because of the utilities, it’s just too expensive.

“It is hard work and you earn every penny you get. I enjoyed what I've done but it’s a good bye from us. It’s a sad moment but also a good moment. It’s been a long time, we had some fun and employed about 20 people.

"The staff has been brilliant, I think that’s why it has been a happy shop. We tried to make people laugh as well as serve them fish and chips.