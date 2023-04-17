News you can trust since 1855
14 of the best gyms across Derbyshire based on Google reviews – including Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Buxton, Heanor and Belper

These are some of the most popular gyms across Derbyshire according to Google reviews.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST

Whether you’re looking for new gym to kickstart your fitness regime, or want to see how your current gym compares to others across the county, these are 14 of the most popular gyms in Derbyshire.

All data was taken from Google and the gyms are not ranked in any particular order.

The Chester Street Gym has a 4.8/5 rating based on 33 Google reviews - with one customer calling it the “best gym in Chesterfield for weight-lifting.”

1. Chester Street Gym, Chester Street, Chesterfield

The Chester Street Gym has a 4.8/5 rating based on 33 Google reviews - with one customer calling it the “best gym in Chesterfield for weight-lifting.” Photo: Google

The Gym Group has a 4.4/5 rating based on 213 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “really helpful staff” and “amazing prices.”

2. The Gym Group, Derby Road, Chesterfield

The Gym Group has a 4.4/5 rating based on 213 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “really helpful staff” and “amazing prices.” Photo: Google

This gym has a 5/5 rating based on 24 Google reviews - earning praise for its “very friendly atmosphere.”

3. Spire Barbell Gym, Station Lane Industrial Estate, Chesterfield

This gym has a 5/5 rating based on 24 Google reviews - earning praise for its “very friendly atmosphere.” Photo: Google

This gym has a 4.5/5 rating based on 108 Google reviews - with one user describing it as the “best gym in Chesterfield.”

4. JD Gyms, Spire Walk Retail Park, Chesterfield

This gym has a 4.5/5 rating based on 108 Google reviews - with one user describing it as the “best gym in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

