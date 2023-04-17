These are some of the most popular gyms across Derbyshire according to Google reviews.
Whether you’re looking for new gym to kickstart your fitness regime, or want to see how your current gym compares to others across the county, these are 14 of the most popular gyms in Derbyshire.
All data was taken from Google and the gyms are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Chester Street Gym, Chester Street, Chesterfield
The Chester Street Gym has a 4.8/5 rating based on 33 Google reviews - with one customer calling it the “best gym in Chesterfield for weight-lifting.” Photo: Google
2. The Gym Group, Derby Road, Chesterfield
The Gym Group has a 4.4/5 rating based on 213 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “really helpful staff” and “amazing prices.” Photo: Google
3. Spire Barbell Gym, Station Lane Industrial Estate, Chesterfield
This gym has a 5/5 rating based on 24 Google reviews - earning praise for its “very friendly atmosphere.” Photo: Google
4. JD Gyms, Spire Walk Retail Park, Chesterfield
This gym has a 4.5/5 rating based on 108 Google reviews - with one user describing it as the “best gym in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google