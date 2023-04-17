Man assaulted during road rage incident in Derbyshire involving Lamborghini Aventador

Front view of a new Lamborghini Aventador. Picture for illustration purposes only.

The victim was travelling on the A38 at Kingsway Island, in Derby, at 2pm on Wednesday, March 26, when he alleges that he was forced into the central reservation by a man in the blue Lamborghini.

The man then got out of the car and smashed the victim’s windows before assaulting him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the incident.

An investigation has been launched by officers in Derby after a man alleged that he was assaulted during a road rage incident involving a blue Lamborghini Aventador.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the force quoting reference number 23*183116, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101