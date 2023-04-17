News you can trust since 1855
Man assaulted during road rage incident in Derbyshire involving Lamborghini Aventador

An investigation has been launched after a man alleged that he was assaulted during a road rage incident involving a blue Lamborghini Aventador.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST
Front view of a new Lamborghini Aventador. Picture for illustration purposes only.Front view of a new Lamborghini Aventador. Picture for illustration purposes only.
Front view of a new Lamborghini Aventador. Picture for illustration purposes only.

The victim was travelling on the A38 at Kingsway Island, in Derby, at 2pm on Wednesday, March 26, when he alleges that he was forced into the central reservation by a man in the blue Lamborghini.

The man then got out of the car and smashed the victim’s windows before assaulting him.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the incident.

An investigation has been launched by officers in Derby after a man alleged that he was assaulted during a road rage incident involving a blue Lamborghini Aventador.An investigation has been launched by officers in Derby after a man alleged that he was assaulted during a road rage incident involving a blue Lamborghini Aventador.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the force quoting reference number 23*183116, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.