Man assaulted during road rage incident in Derbyshire involving Lamborghini Aventador
An investigation has been launched after a man alleged that he was assaulted during a road rage incident involving a blue Lamborghini Aventador.
The victim was travelling on the A38 at Kingsway Island, in Derby, at 2pm on Wednesday, March 26, when he alleges that he was forced into the central reservation by a man in the blue Lamborghini.
The man then got out of the car and smashed the victim’s windows before assaulting him.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the incident.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the force quoting reference number 23*183116, on any of the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.