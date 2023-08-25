These are some of the dental surgeries with the happiest patients across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

It is always important to find the right dentist for you, but with numerous surgeries in all corners of the county, that decision is not always an easy one.

To help with the process, we have listed some of the best dentists across Chesterfield and Derbyshire, according to NHS reviews – with many receiving a perfect 5/5 rating.

All information was gathered from the NHS website. We compiled the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice – and they are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Glumangate Dental Practice, Chesterfield The Glumangate Dental Practice has a perfect 5/5 rating according to NHS reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Saltergate Dental Care, Chesterfield Saltergate Dental Care has a 4.7/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Ashgate Dental Practice, Ashgate Road Ashgate Dental Practice has a 3.5/5 rating based on NHS reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales