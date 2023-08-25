23 best and worst GP practices in Derbyshire according to their CQC ratings

We have gathered a list of all the best and worst Derbyshire GP practices based on current CQC ratings.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visit health and social care providers across the country to ensure they are performing well and are safe for the patients.

Inspectors consider whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led and rate each category individually, before calculating an overall rating.

The ratings include five categories: outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here we have gathered a list of all outstanding GP practices in Derbyshire as well as the ones that are inadequate or require improvement.

1 . Hannage Brook Medical Centre, Wirksworth Hannage Brook Medical Centre at Hannage Way, Wirksworth, Matlock, has an 'outstanding' rating overall. It is also is rated 'outstanding' in all categories - for being effective, responsive, well-led, caring and safe. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Jessop Medical Practice, Leabrooks The Jessop Medical Practice at Greenhill Primary Care Centre, Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks, Alfreton, has an 'outstanding' rating overall. It is also rated 'outstanding' in all categories. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hartington Surgery, Hartington, Buxton Hartington Surgery at Dig Street, Hartington, Buxton has an overall 'outstanding rating.It is also rated 'outstanding' for being caring, responsive, and well-led. Being effective and safe have also received a rating of 'good'. Photo: Google Photo Sales