We have gathered a list of all the best and worst Derbyshire GP practices based on current CQC ratings.

23 best and worst GP practices in Derbyshire according to their CQC ratings

We have gathered a list of all the best and worst Derbyshire GP practices based on current CQC ratings.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visit health and social care providers across the country to ensure they are performing well and are safe for the patients.

Inspectors consider whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led and rate each category individually, before calculating an overall rating.

The ratings include five categories: outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here we have gathered a list of all outstanding GP practices in Derbyshire as well as the ones that are inadequate or require improvement.

Hannage Brook Medical Centre at Hannage Way, Wirksworth, Matlock, has an 'outstanding' rating overall. It is also is rated 'outstanding' in all categories - for being effective, responsive, well-led, caring and safe.

1. Hannage Brook Medical Centre, Wirksworth

Hannage Brook Medical Centre at Hannage Way, Wirksworth, Matlock, has an 'outstanding' rating overall. It is also is rated 'outstanding' in all categories - for being effective, responsive, well-led, caring and safe. Photo: Google

The Jessop Medical Practice at Greenhill Primary Care Centre, Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks, Alfreton, has an 'outstanding' rating overall. It is also rated 'outstanding' in all categories.

2. The Jessop Medical Practice, Leabrooks

The Jessop Medical Practice at Greenhill Primary Care Centre, Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks, Alfreton, has an 'outstanding' rating overall. It is also rated 'outstanding' in all categories. Photo: Google

Hartington Surgery at Dig Street, Hartington, Buxton has an overall 'outstanding rating.It is also rated 'outstanding' for being caring, responsive, and well-led. Being effective and safe have also received a rating of 'good'.

3. Hartington Surgery, Hartington, Buxton

Hartington Surgery at Dig Street, Hartington, Buxton has an overall 'outstanding rating.It is also rated 'outstanding' for being caring, responsive, and well-led. Being effective and safe have also received a rating of 'good'. Photo: Google

Somercotes Medical Centre at Nottingham Road, Somercotes, Alfreton, is rated 'outstanding' overall. It has an 'outstanding' rating for being caring, well-led, responsive and effective. It has a 'good' rating for safety.

4. Somercotes Medical Centre

Somercotes Medical Centre at Nottingham Road, Somercotes, Alfreton, is rated 'outstanding' overall. It has an 'outstanding' rating for being caring, well-led, responsive and effective. It has a 'good' rating for safety. Photo: Google

