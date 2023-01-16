Wild Roots Creative CIC celebrates after receiving National Lottery funding

This new National Lottery funding will enable a new woodland wellbeing project to be set up during 2023 for people to be able to learn new crafts and try out creative activities in a woodland setting. Working outdoors and being creative both offer great benefits to health and wellbeing and this new project will be a great opportunity for more people to benefit.

More details about the project and how to get involved either as a participant or volunteer will be made available in spring on their website www.wildrootscreative.org and on facebook.com/creativewildroots. The first step is finding suitable woodland to run the programme from so if you know of any possibilities in the Wirksworth area or slightly further afield, then they’d would love to hear from youClaire Butler, Director of Wild Roots Creative CIC said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can branch out in 2023 to support even more people. We always try to incorporate nature and being outdoors in our work and we know the extra benefits people get from being outdoors so we are excited to have this great opportunity to develop this side of our Wild Roots Creative offering. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”