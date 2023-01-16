News you can trust since 1855
Police concerned for 14-year-old girl missing from Chesterfield

Derbyshire police say they are concerned for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Chesterfield.

By Phil Bramley
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 7:34am

Renee was last seen in the Old Whittington area around 4pm on, Saturday 14 January. She is white, of skinny build and has long brown hair. Renee was wearing a black hoody, padded coat and black trousers. She has connections to the Derby and Manchester areas.

Have you seen Renee, or do you know where she might be now? If you can help, please contact polce on the details below quoting reference 672 of 14 January: Facebook – send us a private message to their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form, or Phone – call on 101.

