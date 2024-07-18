Transform Trust's Derbyshire-based schools unite to celebrate its extraordinary children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Transform Trust’s family of schools in Derby and Derbyshire celebrate extraordinary children living out trust values of Kindness, Respect, Equity and Creativity every day.

Sixty children from twelve Transform Trust’s family of schools based in Derby and Derbyshire were joined by their families, teachers, governors, trustees, VIPs and staff members of Transform Trust to celebrate their achievements and contributions to school life.

Transform Trust’s 2024 Derby/Derbyshire’s Children’s Celebration took place, once again, at Derbyshire County Cricket Ground. This wonderful day was made possible by Aquinas, an education recruitment specialist company that generously funded the event.

As an inclusive trust, Transform ensures all children are celebrated for their achievements including those outside of the more traditional attainment or sport-related awards. Their annual Children’s Celebration Awards are given to the children who live out at least one of the four trust values of Respect, Kindness, Equity and Creativity every day.

Winners of Superheroes award

After children were welcomed and settled with a packed lunch, the event began with a heart-warming rendition of ‘We’re Learning’ by the Brierley Primary School choir, known as the ‘Songbirds’.

CEO Rebecca Meredith then warmly welcomed every prize-winner onto the stage for their moment of recognition and to collect a medal from Aquinas representatives. The winners were nominated by staff and peers from their own schools. The schools in attendance were Abbey Hill Primary, Allenton Community Primary School, Ashbrook Primary, Bagthorpe Primary, Brierley Forest Primary, Breadsall Hill Top Primary, Lawn Primary School, Pear Tree Primary, Sutton Road Primary, Ravensdale Primary School, Woodland View Primary and Zaytouna Primary.

This year’s special Superhero Awards were given to four children who have really stood out this year.

Skyla Mae Miller, from Breadsall Primary School, has a limb difference and has raised hundreds of pounds for her charity the Limbo Foundation – a charity that holds events for children with limb differences throughout the year and offers families support. Skyla was nominated for her ‘relentless fundraising and for being the epitome of a positive role model for everyone and for never allowing her differences to become barriers to her ambitions.’ As Skyla said, “Before I moved to this school, I was picked on for being different. At my school, it’s not like that at all. I have lovely friends and staff that let me be me. I want to raise money and awareness for everyone that has a limb difference and might be feeling sad and alone. They can come along to a Limbo Foundation day and meet people like themselves and they’ll instantly feel a whole lot better!’

Scarlett Marsden and Beatrice Kinder from Ravensdale Primary were recognised for their outstanding fundraising achievements for Cancer Research UK. Together, they’ve raised more than £700 with the total still rising by making and selling bracelets and running cake sales and various stalls throughout the year.

Leon David-Hopkinson from Abbey Hill was recognised for his incredible resilience after suffering a terrible bereavement, which led to many significant changes in his life. Staff said ‘Leon’s world was turned upside down and yet he came into school every day, supported by his whole school family, and threw himself into learning. Not only that, Leon always has a smile on his face and is always living out our school and trust values. He’s kind and respectful and is a joy to be around. He’s astounded us all by the way he has coped with the challenges that most adults would find extremely difficult to overcome.’

Although today’s celebrations were all about the children, Rebecca Meredith thanked the school Governors who were also nominated for awards for their service and generosity to their schools. Sadly, this year the trust will be saying goodbye to its Chair of Trustees, Peter Munro. Peter has always worked in education as a teacher/headteacher, has devoted his last ten years to serving the trust on a voluntary basis and will be retiring at the end of the academic year. As an avid cricket fan, it was apt that it was in the heart of Derby Cricket Ground he was presented with a signed shirt and cricket bat from the team he loves best.

The Parents and carers were then invited to take pictures of their own children with their awards and there was also a photobooth to capture some lovely moments. A surprise addition to the event this year was a disco with resident Transform Trust’s very own DJ, Executive Headteacher, Lee Noble. The children had a great time requesting their favourite songs and dancing with their peers, families and teachers.

The Children’s Awards celebration is the highlight on the calendar for Rebecca Meredith, CEO, Transform Trust - and she explains why:

“This is one of my favourite days of the year. It’s all about our brilliant children, as it should be. It’s vital that we celebrate the achievements of every child and today is about championing children who are living out the values that we hold so dear across our family of schools. Coming up on stage today for some of our children is a major achievement in itself. I cannot explain how utterly proud of them I feel. They have all earned this special day and I hope they will remember this day and continue to shine at school and in their communities.

Transform Trust continues to celebrate their children this week with their Nottingham schools’ Children Awards and look forward to all the wonderful events that will celebrate the end of another academic year. To find out more about Transform Trust and its family of schools you can visit their website www.transformtrust.co,uk.