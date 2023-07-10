News you can trust since 1855
St Mary's Catholic High School held their year 11 prom at the home of Chesterfield FC - the SMH Group StadiumSt Mary's Catholic High School held their year 11 prom at the home of Chesterfield FC - the SMH Group Stadium
St Mary's Catholic High School held their year 11 prom at the home of Chesterfield FC - the SMH Group Stadium

Students celebrate at St Mary’s Catholic High School prom night in Chesterfield

Students from St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield had a night to remember when they attended their end-of-year prom night.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST

The event, which was held at the home of Chesterfield FC, the SMH Group Stadium, saw youngsters from Year 11 come together for a glamorous evening to mark the end of the school year in style.

MORE PROM PHOTOS: 50 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years including Brookfield, Tibshelf, and Tupton Hall

Paige Benison, Melissa Humphreys, Millie Pinkney and Poppy Walker and the St Mary's Catholic High School prom

1. St Mary's Catholic High School prom

Paige Benison, Melissa Humphreys, Millie Pinkney and Poppy Walker and the St Mary's Catholic High School prom Photo: Brian Eyre

Jane, Kenya and Emilia at the St Mary's Catholic High School prom

2. St Mary's Catholic High School prom

Jane, Kenya and Emilia at the St Mary's Catholic High School prom Photo: Brian Eyre

Students arrive for the St Mary's Catholic High School prom

3. St Mary's Catholic High School prom

Students arrive for the St Mary's Catholic High School prom Photo: Brian Eyre

Tilly Wibberley, Evangelia King and Caitlin Pook at the St Mary's Catholic High School prom

4. St Mary's Catholic High School prom

Tilly Wibberley, Evangelia King and Caitlin Pook at the St Mary's Catholic High School prom Photo: Brian Eyre

