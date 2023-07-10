Students celebrate at St Mary’s Catholic High School prom night in Chesterfield
Students from St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield had a night to remember when they attended their end-of-year prom night.
The event, which was held at the home of Chesterfield FC, the SMH Group Stadium, saw youngsters from Year 11 come together for a glamorous evening to mark the end of the school year in style.
