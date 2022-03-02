Staveley construction skills hub to go before Government for approval

The Construction Skills Hub is one of 11 business cases being submitted to the Government this month as part of the Staveley Town Deal.

A training provider will soon be appointed to operate the Mastin Moor facility, which will provide a practical platform for construction training, careers activity and work experience on a live construction site.

The hub has been allocated £467,000 of the £25.2million town deal fund, which will be split between the cost of capital works and paying for a training provider.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainees will get the opportunity to develop their skills on a live housing site

MORE TO READ: Sainsbury's cafe in Chesterfield facing closure threat

Ivan Fomin, chairman of the Staveley Town Deal Board, which has approved this stage of the project, said: “Establishing the right connections between construction companies, training providers and local people from the outset will be key to the success of this project.

“It is critical that the training provided meets the needs of the sector.

“We want Staveley to be a place where everyone has the opportunity to succeed – to start, to stay and to grow.”

A site has already been identified for the Construction Skills Hub in collaboration with the Devonshire Group, which will be bringing forward a new housing development in Mastin Moor in the autumn.

This development will in turn give trainees the opportunity to develop their skills on a live housing site, as well as other Staveley Town Deal construction projects in due course.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “This is a fantastic project for Staveley as it will help residents to access the training they need to secure good quality jobs.

“It serves as a great example of what we hope to achieve through the Staveley Town Deal – the creation of new opportunities, open to all.”

The site is expected to be fully operational from September 2023.