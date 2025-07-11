Spudman and SEN athletes among the star attractions at ground-breaking athletics challenge

A TikTok sensation and one of Britain’s strongest men will be among the special guests as more than 500 people descend on Derby for a ground-breaking athletics challenge.

The Derbyshire SEN Athletics Tournament, to be held at Moorways Stadium, has been designed specially for youngsters with special educational needs in what is thought to be the first event of its kind in the Midlands and beyond.

The brainchild of High Grange School’s PE department, organisers have planned proceedings around the needs of neurodiverse athletes, providing a unique opportunity for them to display their talents and boost their confidence.

While the athletics will take centre stage, visitors can refuel at the infamous Spudman’s jacket potato van and meet British strongman Drew Redfern. The Mayor of Derby, Councillor Ajit Singh Atwal, and entrepreneur Alfie Best will also be there to greet the crowds and lend their support.

Alex Patrick, Assistant Head Teacher at High Grange School and event director, said: “High Grange has run smaller inter-school events for years, but we saw that many pupils with special educational needs have long missed out on the buzz of competing in a real stadium. Social or sensory barriers often keep them on the sidelines or at home.

“Hosting an athletics meet at Moorways lets every student, whatever their need, feel what it’s like to walk onto the track, represent their school and push for the finish line.

“This is the only county-wide athletics event created specifically for Derbyshire’s SEN schools, so it’s pretty special. We can’t wait to help make some special memories for participants and their families.”

A core team from High Grange School and helpers will be supporting at the meet, which takes place between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday 15 July.

Pupils from schools including High Grange, Stanton Vale, Derby’s Royal School for the Deaf, Holbrook School for Autism, St Giles, Spencer Academy, St Martin’s, St Clare’s and Brookfield are all expected to take part in running events, shot putt, javelin, high jump and long jump.

Alex added: “Many SEN pupils rarely enter mainstream sports fixtures; competing in a stadium boosts self-belief and shows families what their children can do. We also hope the regular training participants have committed to in the run-up to the day will help encourage a passion for lifelong physical activity.

“What’s more, schools that normally operate in their own bubbles can come together, swapping tips and building new networks.”

Any school wishing to sign up to compete can call 01332 412 777

More information is available by contacting the PE Department at High Grange School on 01332 412 777 or by emailing [email protected]