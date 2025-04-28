Specialist school celebrates latest Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at a Disley specialist school ‘grow and thrive’ because of the good care and education they receive, regulators have found.

Inspectors from Ofsted praised Kedleston Group’s High Peak School in Disley saying: “Pupils feel happy and welcome at this friendly school. Many pupils have experienced difficulties in their earlier school lives. Some pupils have been absent from school for long periods.

“Once here, they grow and thrive because of the good care and education they receive.”

Grading the school as ‘Good’ in all areas, inspectors found that pupils at Kedleston’s High Peak School ‘take pride in their own success and develop aspirations for the future.’ They also found that pupils of all ages typically ‘achieve well in the subjects that they study’.

Pupils and staff from High Peak School celebrate their Ofsted grading

Inspectors praised the ‘ambitious curriculum’ offered at the school and added: “A range of interesting activities support pupils’ personal development. Pupils enjoy their outdoor education programme, which includes fell-walking, orienteering and horticulture.

“Pupils learn about events in the wider world through discussions about current affairs. They learn to understand healthy eating. These activities help pupils to prepare for future life.”

Head Teacher at High Peak School, Rachel Boylan, said: “We are very pleased that the positive impact attending our school has on pupils has been recognised by Ofsted in their report. We are hugely proud of the achievements of our young people.”