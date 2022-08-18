Shock and relief at Staveley’s Netherthorpe School as Sixth Form students collect their A-level results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netherthorpe School in Staveley was a hive of activity from 8am as Sixth Form students sought to end that nerve wracking wait to open their envelope and reveal their grades on Thursday (August 18).

They were among the first to take A-level exams again this year after formal tests were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, with pupils previously awarded grades by their teachers based on long-term assessments.

Headteacher Helen McVicar congratulated Netherthorpe students as they collected their results and praised them for their efforts over what has been a difficult few years in education.

Netherthorpe School students celebrating their A-level results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “As our young people collect their results this week, we look on with immense pride at how they got to this point following the tremendous disruption and upheaval they have faced in their school lives.

"Throughout, our young people have shown real dedication to their studies and resilience in sitting formal exams and assessments for the first time after the disruption of the pandemic.

"Their awareness of the fragility of the world and the unique set of skills they have had to acquire during this time will stand them in good stead whatever choice they make about the next steps, whether that be at university, apprenticeship, or in employment.

Netherthorpe school students Hannah Haresign, who achieved two As in Advanced Biology and Psychology, and a B in English Language; and Rhiannon Humberstone who achieved three As in Advanced Biology, Advanced Physics and Mathematics

“This period in education has been like no other, but their success is testament to the dedication and commitment of the students, families and staff at Netherthorpe. I wish all of our students all the best in the future and I look forward to hearing all about their future successes.”

Director of Post 16, Greg Mason, added: “I could not be prouder of this year group. They have worked so incredibly hard despite the disruption that a nationwide school closure, testing and periods of self-isolation.

"They have remained focused and dedicated right up to the very end. It is in times of adversity that true character prevails, and this year group have continued their studies with

true resilience and dedication.

Netherthorpe School student Daniel Macpherson achieved an A in Advanced Biology, B in Business, and A in Physical Education

"Whilst undoubtedly the past two years were not the Sixth Form experience they hoped for, they have shown perseverance throughout.”

One of the standout student success stories was Rhiannon Humberstone who achieved three As in Advanced Biology, Advanced Physics and Mathematics.

Speaking of her results, she said: “I’m just in shock. It’s not what I expected because I was panicking it was going to be way lower than expected and way lower than I actually got.”

Hannah Haresign also achieved high marks, landing an A in Advanced Biology, A in Psychology and B in English Language.

She said: “I’m very very shocked as I was not expecting to do well... I can’t express how great the school has been, the teachers have gone above and beyond by providing extra help. I’ve really been supported by the school.”

Another student, Daniel Macpherson, achieved an A in Advanced Biology alongside another A in Physical Education and a B in Business, and will now study Sport Science, Coaching and Physical Education at Loughborough University.

“I’m suprised but delighted because I got the grades comfortably in the end. I’m also a little bit in shock but relieved,” he said. “All the teachers at Netherthorpe School have done a cracking job and supported us throughout the whole year.

"They also did a great job during lockdown, putting on online sessions and offering their support... they've really been fantastic.”

The overall A-level pass rate fell to 98.4 per cent this year, compared to 99.5 per cent in 2021 when grades were awarded by teachers.

However, it has risen from the last time students sat exams in 2019, when the proportion of entries awarded A* to E grades was 97.6 per cent.

Figures also show that about 36.4 per cent of all A-levels were marked at A* and A this year, while last year 44.8 per cent were graded A or above.

But again, this has risen from the previous exam-sitting year, when 25.4 per cent of grades received the top marks.