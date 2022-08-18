LIVE: A-Level results day 2022 as students across Derbyshire find out their grades

Students from Outwood Academy Newbold are celebrating after receiving their A-level results.

This year’s cohort of A-Level students were unable to sit their GCSE exams due to the Covid-19 school closures which abruptly ended their time at secondary school in March 2020.

Coronavirus then added further disruption to their two-year post-16 education, yet despite this, students have continued to work hard and A-level results day marked the culmination of their efforts and resilience.

The academy has revealed that 31 per cent of grades achieved were A*, A or at an equivalent level, with The academy particular successes in Maths, Further Maths, English Language and Literature, Computer Science, Business, Fine Art and the Sport qualifications.

Head of school Rob Southern said: “The determination of our students over the last two years has been nothing short of inspirational. Despite everything that they have faced, they have continued to engage with their studies and I am so happy that they can now enjoy their success together.

“I would like to thank the students, their families and our wonderful staff for all their hard work and I am excited to see where they go next on their journey.”

Charlie Sharp, who is planning on going to Imperial College London to study Biochemistry with German for Science after achieving three A* grades, said: “I am so happy with my results, I wasn’t expecting to do so well. All of my hard work has paid off.”

One of the standout student success stories was Jessica Markham, who achieved A*, A, A grades and is going on to study Archaeology and Ancient History at Oxford University.

Jessica said of her achievement: “I’m absolutely delighted! I was a bit shaky this morning before I opened the results but now, I’m so pleased that it’s gone well and I can move on to University.”

Sophie Baker, who is an outstanding swimmer, achieved A*, A, A, and is going to study Psychology at Loughborough University.

She was overjoyed with the outcome saying: “I knew that I had got into Loughborough before I came in to school, but to see these results and then to see my teachers has been so good. I can’t describe how happy this has made me.”

Sam Ridgeway achieved 4 A* grades and is going to University of York to study Computer Science with Mathematics.

He said: “It’s been a long couple of years and we have all had to overcome a difficult time. I’m very happy that my results are so good and have shown that my hard work has paid off.”

Savannah Lee has secured a place at Durham University to study Mathematics by achieving A*, A, A.

Becky Cox achieved Distinction*, A, A and is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study Primary Education. Becky was overcome with emotion when opening her results and said: “It’s been so surreal. To actually get all of those A grades is brilliant. I am so proud of what I have done.”

Ella Ryall achieved Distinction*, A, A and is going to University of Sheffield to study Psychology.

Callum Brown, Henry Craiggs and Dustyn Grierson excelled on the BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport and achieved 3 Distinction* each.

The BTEC Sport courses, some of which are delivered in partnership with Chesterfield Football Club as part of the Football and Education Programme, are an excellent example of vocational qualifications working well with 95 per cent of students obtaining at least 1 Distinction grade.