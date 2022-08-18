LIVE: A-Level results day 2022 as students across Derbyshire find out their grades
Students across Derbyshire will finally get their A-Level results today after sitting exams for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.
Thousands of students are hoping for good news when they open their envelopes today (August 18).
In 2020 and 2021, students were awarded grades by their teachers based on long-term assessments after examinations were cancelled due to Covid-19.
They returned to in-person exams this year – however students and schools are being told to expect lower than typical grades as a result, but also that they will be better than three years ago on average nationwide.
The Department for Education claims it worked with Ofqual to prepare students for this years exams, with measures such as advance notice on what might be on papers.
This year’s A-level marking system has also been adjusted so that grades reflect “a midway point” between 2019 – when 25.4 per cent were A* and A grades - and 2021, when teacher-assessed grades led to a rise in pupils being awarded top marks.
Pupils are due to receive their A-level, T-level, BTec and other results from around 8am this morning.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and success stories from across the Derbyshire region as the day gets underway, as well as providing information and advice for those who did not receive the grades they’d hoped for and are having to go through clearing or consider new options.
If you want to share your A-level news with us today, whether you’re a school sharing your results or a proud parent, please email [email protected]
Live updates as students from across Derbyshire receive their A-level results
Tupton Hall School sees highest number of successful Oxbridge applications
Anticipation was palpable as the class of 2022 returned to Tupton Hall School to receive their A Level results.
This year sees the highest number of successful Oxbridge applications in the school’s history, with two successful applications to the University of Cambridge and one to the University of Oxford.
Overall, the cohort achieved a pass rate of 99. 5 per cent. The percentage of A* to A students was 24.1 per cent with 55.9 per cent being A* to B.
Head of Sixth Form, Charlotte Burton, said: “These students have endured a global pandemic; were unable to sit their external GCSE exams and experienced prolonged periods of virtual and remote learning.
“They demonstrated resilience, compassion, maturity and levels of independence that will enable them to flourish as they progress onto their next steps.
“More than 100 students have progressed onto university while others have taken opportunities with apprenticeships and the armed forces.”
“We are celebrating specific success with Oxbridge applications; with James Wilbourne (Natural Sciences) and Andrew Carter (Medicine) both securing places at the University of Cambridge, while Libby Morrell will study English Language and Literature at the University of Oxford. Lucy Johnson, Chloe Wakeling and Lyssa Comins have all secured places at nationally recognised performing arts institutions.”
“Tupton Hall Sixth Form recognises the success of every student; these results are astunning refection of their determination and potential. We wish our students every happiness in their future endeavours.”
Headteacher Andrew Knowles added: “We are delighted for our students. Their diligence and hard work in the Sixth Form has been duly rewarded, particularly considering the difficulties that the pandemic presented for them and the school.
“We are all very proud of this wonderful group of individuals who now go on to the next exciting phase of their lives, equipped with the qualifications and confidence to achieve further success.
“I would like to thank our highly skilled staff and supportive parents and families who have provided great teaching, pastoral care and encouragement for our students throughout this time.”
Madeline Blore has studied for 3 A Levels, securing two A*s and one A in Sociology, English Language and Psychology. In September, Madeline plans on studying Midwifery at the University of Derby.
She said: “My experience at Tupton Hall Sixth form has been amazing. The teachers are so supportive and push students to do their best. They are always there to give words of encouragement when you need it.”
Melissa Moxon has been awarded an amazing 3 A*s. She achieved an A* Sociology, A* in Law and another A* in Psychology, and will head to University of Leeds to study Law.
She said: “The main thing about Tupton Hall Sixth Form for me is the supportive staff. The teachers go above and beyond to help students, and it’s good to know there’s always someone there to help if or when you need it. They are great at communicating and responding to emails if you’re having any problems.”
Charlotte Bradbury-Marsh will be joining the Royal Air Force and said: “I heard about the RAF through Sixth Form and was given helpful information guiding me towards it as a potential career. The staff have been so supportive and have enabled me to progress to the RAF.”
Outwood Academy Newbold celebrates successful A-level results day
Students from Outwood Academy Newbold are celebrating after receiving their A-level results.
This year’s cohort of A-Level students were unable to sit their GCSE exams due to the Covid-19 school closures which abruptly ended their time at secondary school in March 2020.
Coronavirus then added further disruption to their two-year post-16 education, yet despite this, students have continued to work hard and A-level results day marked the culmination of their efforts and resilience.
The academy has revealed that 31 per cent of grades achieved were A*, A or at an equivalent level, with The academy particular successes in Maths, Further Maths, English Language and Literature, Computer Science, Business, Fine Art and the Sport qualifications.
Head of school Rob Southern said: “The determination of our students over the last two years has been nothing short of inspirational. Despite everything that they have faced, they have continued to engage with their studies and I am so happy that they can now enjoy their success together.
“I would like to thank the students, their families and our wonderful staff for all their hard work and I am excited to see where they go next on their journey.”
Charlie Sharp, who is planning on going to Imperial College London to study Biochemistry with German for Science after achieving three A* grades, said: “I am so happy with my results, I wasn’t expecting to do so well. All of my hard work has paid off.”
One of the standout student success stories was Jessica Markham, who achieved A*, A, A grades and is going on to study Archaeology and Ancient History at Oxford University.
Jessica said of her achievement: “I’m absolutely delighted! I was a bit shaky this morning before I opened the results but now, I’m so pleased that it’s gone well and I can move on to University.”
Sophie Baker, who is an outstanding swimmer, achieved A*, A, A, and is going to study Psychology at Loughborough University.
She was overjoyed with the outcome saying: “I knew that I had got into Loughborough before I came in to school, but to see these results and then to see my teachers has been so good. I can’t describe how happy this has made me.”
Sam Ridgeway achieved 4 A* grades and is going to University of York to study Computer Science with Mathematics.
He said: “It’s been a long couple of years and we have all had to overcome a difficult time. I’m very happy that my results are so good and have shown that my hard work has paid off.”
Savannah Lee has secured a place at Durham University to study Mathematics by achieving A*, A, A.
Becky Cox achieved Distinction*, A, A and is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study Primary Education. Becky was overcome with emotion when opening her results and said: “It’s been so surreal. To actually get all of those A grades is brilliant. I am so proud of what I have done.”
Ella Ryall achieved Distinction*, A, A and is going to University of Sheffield to study Psychology.
Callum Brown, Henry Craiggs and Dustyn Grierson excelled on the BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport and achieved 3 Distinction* each.
The BTEC Sport courses, some of which are delivered in partnership with Chesterfield Football Club as part of the Football and Education Programme, are an excellent example of vocational qualifications working well with 95 per cent of students obtaining at least 1 Distinction grade.
Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “Throughout this difficult period of their lives, students continued to dig deep and apply themselves to their studies, and this work ethic and dedication has ensured that they can now go onto their planned destinations; they have great futures ahead of them.”
A-level success at Lady Manners School
Headteacher Gary Peat said: “Congratulations to all our students who have achieved excellent results. They have worked extremely hard and should be proud of their outstanding achievements.
“Our students have endured a challenging few years and this makes their results even more special and memorable.
“We wish them all well as they progress to the next stage of their education, and we look forward to hearing about their future successes.”
More Chesterfield College students share reaction to their results
Eliza Froggatt, pictured left, studied Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care. She was really pleased to find out she can start at Nottingham University in September.
She said: “I did a lot better than I expected, I got into university to study midwifery. I was so nervous this morning. It was a great course, I really enjoyed it. Matt and Suzie are the best teachers.”
Jessica Fryer, right, also studied Level 3 Health and Social Care, she achieved Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction. She will be joining Eliza to study midwifery at university.
She said: “I was very nervous, I was expecting it but also so nervous at the same time. We are both going to the same university to study midwifery.”
Lauren Smedley, studied a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment.
She opened her envelope to see that she had received three Distinctions and is going on to an apprenticeship within construction to gain vital industry experience.
Jumping up and down, she said: “I didn’t expect to get three Distinctions at all. I was expecting at least two Merits and a Distinction but not three! I was nervous getting in the car this morning and waiting for 9am.
“I knew I would get a decent grade but not what I got, it’s amazing.”
Levi Wearin and Robert Dye both studied Performing Arts at Level 3 and were very excited to find out that they achieved distinctions.
They said: “We both weren’t expecting it, we were both very nervous. We’ve made lots of friends along the way and the last performance we did was a highlight.”
Chesterfield College celebrates A-level and vocational course results
A-level and level 3 vocational course students at Chesterfield College had plenty to celebrate after receiving their results this morning.
The majority of students were over the moon to find out they had achieved the results they need to secure their next steps, whether a place at university, in further education, on an apprenticeship, or finding employment.
With an A-level pass rate of 97 per cent and a large number of students receiving high grades, there was a real buzz at the college’s sixth form hub in West Studios on Sheffield Road.
Over 1,000 students also found out their final grades for their level 3 vocational qualifications - which are equivalent to A-levels - with 40 per cent of these students achieving the highest grade of triple distinction.
Deputy principal David Malone said: “Well done to all of our students who received their results today. We are delighted with this year’s results and this is testament to the hard work and resilience they have shown throughout their two years of study with us.
“We want to congratulate them all. With our pass rate and high grades achievement at their highest level, our students are ready for the next stage of their education or employment.
“For any student still unsure of what to do next, or anyone who wants to understand all the routes available to them, please come in and speak to us.
“Our teaching and support team at college have worked tirelessly to keep students engaged, on track and to ensure they were fairly assessed. It is wonderful to see students celebrating their success today and we wish them the very best for the future.”
Neve Ayla McMahon, pictured above, received an A in English, a B in Psychology and an A* in Sociology, andwas ecstatic to find out that she had secured a place at Sheffield Hallam University to study Psychology.
During her studies, LEAP Mentors helped Neve with her workload during a period of ill health.
She said: “I’m just so happy! I’ve had such a hard year with my health, so I really didn’t expect to get this at all. I’m so pleased with myself!”
Friends Sophie Cusworth and Trinity Thompson, above, attended the college together to open their results.
Both were delighted, with Sophie receiving Distinction*, Distinction*, Distinction* in Chemistry, Physics and Biology across her Applied Science course.
Trinity gained a Merit in Chemistry and a Pass in Physics and Biology, which has allowed her to gain a place on her dream university degree.
Sophie said: “I can’t believe it! I found out this morning that I’ve got a place at Sheffield Hallam University to do Radiotherapy and Oncology.”
Meanwhile, Trinity has secured a place at Anglia Ruskin University to study Ecology and Conservation. She said: “We’re going out this weekend to celebrate together. It’s been a tough few years but it all feels worth it.”
‘Huge well done’ as Mount St Mary’s College pupils achieve 99 per cent pass rate
Celebrations at Swanwick Hall School as students collect their A-level results
Students and staff at Swanwick Hall School are celebrating after receiving their A Level results, enabling them to secure places at prestigious universities, on coveted apprenticeships and selected jobs.
The students at Swanwick Hall School, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have achieved some excellent results which reflect the hard work and commitment shown throughout their studies.
Students across the school performed well, with some of the individual standout achievements including students council chair Naomi Richardson who achieved A*AA and is excited about going on to study History at the University of Warwick; and Jimmy Joyce who also achieved A*AA and is looking forward to studying Cancer Studies at the University of Nottingham.
At Swanwick Hall, 97 per cent of Year 13 students have been successful in achieving places at university, studying such diverse subjects as History, Korean Studies, Physics, Performing Arts, Aerospace Engineering, Mathematics, Computer Game Design, Forensic Psychology and Interior Architecture at universities including Warwick, Leeds, York, Nottingham and Sheffield.
Headteacher Jonathan Fawcett said: “We are delighted that Swanwick Hall students are once again celebrating excellent A-level results and send our congratulations to them, their families and their teachers.
“The diversity of the destinations and courses to be studied reflect the strength and breadth of the curriculum offer within our Sixth Form and the quality of the support and advice offered by our team to ensure that students are able to pursue their ambitions with success.
“Above all, they reflect the culmination of seven years of hard work by the students; they deserve these results which are a recognition of the wonderful young people that our Sixth Form students are. We wish them the very best for their next steps, whether that be university, apprenticeship or employment, and look forward to hearing of their future successes”
Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Well done to everyone at Swanwick Hall School who has received their A-level results today.
“As a Trust we are committed to working together to provide our students with opportunities and experiences to enhance their life choices. We are delighted to see Swanwick Hall School continuing on its strong upward trajectory, reflected in today’s results.”
The Long Eaton School congratulates pupils on their A-level results after ‘an incredibly tough two years'
School principal Richard Peel said: “The Long Eaton School Sixth Form congratulates all Year 13 students on making it through an incredibly tough two years. For the majority of students, this was their first set of formal examinations after the cancellation of GCSEs in 2020. The school is incredibly proud of the response to the challenges through these turbulent times.
“2022 has proven another successful year for the students of The Long Eaton School Sixth Form. Year 13 students have proven themselves and staff wish all 2022 leavers the very best in their future endeavours.”
The school is reporting its A-level leavers are taking up a “variety of positions” this year, including in employment, higher apprenticeship and university.
Students from the school are heading on to Russell group universities such as the universities of Birmingham and Nottingham. They will be taking up studies in a range of disciplines including Medicine, Physiotherapy, Midwifery, Game Design, History, Fine Art, TV Production, Architecture, Media, and Computing.
One school student, Amy Dickinson, is leaving to study Media at Nottingham Trent University with grades of A*, A and A. Lauren Briggs, having also achieved A* A* A, is going to study Fine Art at Loughborough; Chloe Mastin will read History at Nottingham following a very successful two years and grades of A*, A and A. Abbie Siverns will undertake medicine studies in Birmingham, while Owen Hutcheson will study Physics in Southampton.
Pictured left to right are Dusty Allen who received CBC and will be heading to the University of East Anglia to study Speech and Language Therapy; Abbie Ford who received DDD and is off to the University of Derby to study Psychology; Charlie Rose who received D,E Dist and is going to Nottingham Trent University to study Games Production; Charlie Hall who received AAB and going to Nottingham Trent University to study Architecture, and Amy Dickinson who received A*AA and is going to study Media communications and Culture at Nottingham Trent University
‘You should be proud of your resilience’ says Chesterfield MP in message to students on results day
The number of students receiving As and A*s in their A-level results this morning has dropped by more than 60,000, following a return to in-person exams.
The two top grades were given to 36.5 per cent of pupils as exams returned this summer for the first time since 2019.
It comes after two years of teacher and school assessed grades which saw 44.8 per cent of pupils receive top grades in 2021 and 38.5 per cent in 2020.
However this year’s proportion of As and A*s was still significantly higher than the 25.4 per cent of entries in 2019, the last time exams were held, as the exams regulator Ofqual has decided to take two years to bring grading back down to pre-Covid levels.
Education Secretary James Cleverley said that it was “always the plan” to reduce the number of top grades handed out this year, after “generous grades” awarded to students during the Covid pandemic.
He told Sky News: “The plan was always to get those grades back to the kind of levels that we were seeing before the pandemic when they were more generous and I think that is generous that they were more generous.
“That is going to be seen this year so students might get slightly lower grades than perhaps they were expecting and they were hoping.”