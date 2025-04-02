Science Week sparks curiosity and inspires future scientists at Derby school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following Science Week, children at a Derby school discovered that science is far more than lab coats and conical flasks, thanks to a week filled with hands-on activities and engaging experiences.

Pupils at Beaufort Primary School have had a shift in their perception of scientists, with many now inspired to explore the profession themselves.

This year's theme, ‘adapt and Change’ was explored through a range of activities, with the week kicking off with a visit from Rolls-Royce, where children learned about the technological advancements within the company, its history, and its future plans, including the use of robots.

Year four pupil, Isaac Clancy, said: "Science Week was amazing. We did lots of fun and interesting experiments.

Children in reception at Beaufort Primary School plant sunflowers, which they will take hom to nurture and grow further

“After this week, I think I want to be a palaeontologist, because I really enjoy learning about the animals.”

As part of the week’s activities, pupils developed their own action plans for a greener Derby, including the creation of a biodiverse area on the school grounds. This initiative will be supported by Rolls-Royce, who visited the school for the second time during the week to conduct experiments.

Head boy Callum Frost and head girl Michelle John, who also act as the schools’ eco-ambassadors attended the Festival of Ideas – a day of interactive workshops at Pride Park stadium, as part of the Derby Promise, where they delivered a speech on how we can create a greener Derby.

Callum said: “I’ve learned so much about the environment this week, and how we can all work together to build a brighter, greener future for everyone.

Head boy Callum Frost and head girl Michelle John received certificates for their contribution to the Festival of Ideas

“Science isn’t just about experiments – it’s about making a difference.”

The children also took part in live lessons hosted by the National Farmers Unit, offering a glimpse into a day in the life on a farm, and from Tim Peake at the National Space Centre, where they learned about surviving in space.

The entire school joined in a sunflower competition, where children learnt how to grow sunflowers and what they need to thrive. Each child planted their own, which they will take home to nurture and grow further.

Kate Beecroft, headteacher at the school said: “Science Week was hugely beneficial to the pupils, as they learnt there is so much more to science than they had previously thought.

“We asked them at the beginning of the week ‘what did they think scientists did’ and at the end of the week, we asked again and they had a completely different view, with many of the pupils saying this is now what they want to do.”

Brian Scaife, teacher at the school who organised all the activities for the week said: “Science Week was an incredible opportunity for our children to see the diverse world of science, far beyond what they thought they knew.

“The hands-on activities and expert visits inspired them, and we’re grateful for everyone who contributed to making it such a memorable experience.”