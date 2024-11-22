School’s ‘green team’ plant wildflower patch near new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children from Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy were invited to plant a wildflower patch for local people and wildlife to enjoy at the Whiteleas Avenue site in North Wingfield where 70 new homes are currently being built.

Eight children from the ‘Green Team’ at Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy enjoyed getting muddy as they planted a range of wildflower seeds and bulbs on a patch of land on the outskirts of the Whiteleas Avenue site.

The ‘Green Team’ is a fantastic initiative run by the school, open to children in school years 5 and 6 (ages 9 to 11).

Rykneld Homes, working in partnership with North East Derbyshire District Council have appointed Vistry Group to construct 70 new homes, a mix of two, three and four-bed houses and two-bed bungalows in North Wingfield.

The Green Team planted up a wildflower patch on the Whiteleas estate.

Vistry’s community work has already included site tours for primary and GCSE level students, a Meet the Builder event,supporting community litter picks, ‘safety artwork’competition, drop in session for local residents and the donation of materials to the allotments and community resource centre.

The community wildflower patch is a demonstration of Vistry’s commitment to improving the community and Rykneld Homes was delighted to support it.

Jude Milburn, Community Involvement Officer at Rykneld Homes, said: “Rykneld Homes is committed to improving our communities and the estates we manage.

“Wildflower patches are a great way of bringing colour to our estates as well as encouraging wildlife and pollinators.”

Simon Palin – Ulyett Landscapes, Anneka Jones – Vistry Group, Jude Milburn – Rykneld Homes, Martin Tonks – Vistry Group, Kieran Edmonds – M Lambe Construction, Joe Bullimore – Rykneld Homes, Linda Shepherd – Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy and children from Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy’ Green Team

Wildflower patches encourage birds, bees and a range of insects as well as offering a low maintenance and colourful flower bed which can be enjoyed by everyone.

M Lambe Construction, Vistry’s groundworks partner, prepared the area and donated extra soil for planting, while Ulyett Landscapes provided the seeds and expert advice regarding the use of tools and techniques.

Anneka Jones, Social Value Coordinator for Vistry Group, said: “We want this to be a colourful area full of pollinator-friendly wildflowers that will develop over time to benefit local wildlife.

“Tupton’s ‘Green Team’ were an obvious choice to help – they were all very enthusiastic about getting muddy and helping the wildlife in the area, just what we need today – keen young people getting outside and helping nature!

“I’m looking forward to coming back next year to see how it’s doing.”

Linda Shepherd, Deputy Head at Tupton Primary and Nursery Academy, said: “Developing outdoor learning is on our School Improvement Plan, so this was absolutely perfect for us!

“The Green Team loved their visit to plant wildflowers - it will really help when we hopefully sow a garden of our own.”

The wildflowers should start to bloom in early spring 2025. Rykneld Homes has been involved in the development of several wildflower patches throughout North East Derbyshire and have recently launched a new ‘Green Grants’ scheme where local people can apply for funding to improve and enhance the green spaces in their community.

Jude said: “Our new Green Grants will help to enhance and improve more local spaces throughout the District. We can’t wait to hear your ideas and turn them into reality!”