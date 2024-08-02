School strikes gold with prestigious accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Normanton school is one of only 24 in the UK this year to receive a “gold-standard” accreditation for pupils’ speaking and listening skills – despite just 4% using English as their first language.

Hardwick Primary School, located on Dover Street, has become the first school in the city to receive this accolade for its outstanding work in developing students' oracy skills.

Achieving the award is even more impressive given that 96% of the school’s pupils speak English as an additional language (EAL), with Urdu, Romani and Slovak among the most popular.

The school is being accredited as an Oracy Centre of Excellence by Voice 21, a national charity dedicated to enhancing oracy education. Voice 21 works with around 1000 schools, and Hardwick Primary School is one of only 24 schools to receive this "gold standard" accreditation.

Pupils at The Hardwick Primary School are proud to be accredited as an Oracy Centre of Excellence

Aisha Awaan, assistant head and oracy lead at Hardwick Primary School, said: “We always knew we needed to enhance our pupils' language skills, but we weren’t sure how to go about it.

“Our pupils often responded with one-word answers and didn’t know how to keep a conversation going. Now, they can communicate much more effectively, which has greatly improved their relationships with one another.

“In 2019, we began working with Voice 21, but COVID-19 presented significant challenges to our progress. Despite these setbacks, we have ensured that oracy is embedded throughout all lessons and that the children are given opportunities to present what they have learnt to different audiences.

“After a lot of hard work by all staff this year, we felt ready to pursue accreditation, and we were awarded the gold standard.

“This accomplishment not only highlights the development of their speaking skills but also their improved listening skills, as students have learned to engage attentively with each other during activities.”

As an Oracy Centre of Excellence, Hardwick Primary School, which belongs to the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, will support other schools nationwide, demonstrating how effective oracy teaching can enhance students' future education and employment opportunities.

Sufyan Nawaz, 11, a pupil from Hardwick Primary School, has benefited from the scheme. He said: “I enjoy the traverse activity where we stand in lines opposite a partner, and one listens while the other talks. I get to share my perspective and it’s great hearing other people’s opinions on topics.

“I used the oracy techniques when I presented in the spoken English competition, which we did in front of teachers, special guests, and governors. Mine was about success.

“For example, we can succeed at any age, no matter who we are; for instance, success to a baby is walking and talking.

“We speak around 20-25,000 words a day, so learning about oracy means that we can do that well.”

Research shows that oracy is as crucial as reading and numeracy in improving life outcomes for children.

Dr Kate Paradine, CEO at Voice 21, said: “The Voice 21 Oracy Centre of Excellence award certifies and celebrates schools who are changing the way they educate.

“Hardwick Primary School has demonstrated the quality of oracy education being provided across five areas of school life; their school’s vision, culture, curriculum, learning and impact on students.

“This “whole school” approach is at the heart of what it means to offer a high-quality oracy education.”