School celebrates ‘first-class’ intervention by Derby surveyor

Staff and pupils at a Belper primary school are celebrating the imminent return of much-needed classroom space that has been out of use for 18 months.

St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy was forced to close three of its learning spaces in September 2023 after RAAC was discovered in the roof covering the classroom block.

It followed the widely reported safety concerns caused by deteriorating reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete that led to the full or partial closure of 174 schools across the UK.

Derby chartered surveying firm Invise was called in by St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, which oversees a number of schools including St Elizabeth’s, to carry out a condition survey and, subsequently, to project manage the roof replacement work.

Invise managing director James Baker and Amanda Clemens, head teacher of St Elizabeth's outside the condemned classrooms.

Invise, based in Sadler Bridge Studios, Bold Lane, was instrumental in helping the Trust successfully apply for Government grant funding to support the project, eventually enabling work to start this January.

Now, with completion and redecoration expected by the Easter holidays, the school is looking forward to returning to normality and regaining its lost classrooms.

James Baker, a fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and managing director of Invise, said: “Like many tendering processes, applying for Government grant funding cannot be achieved overnight. But we were there to guide the Trust in the process and we finally got the outcome we wanted.

“Now, with work well underway, everyone at the school and the Academy Trust can now see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Demolition work progresses on the old roof containing RAAC prior to replacement

“It’s been a pleasure to support the Trust in this project and help relieve some of the difficulties the school has faced since being forced to close much-needed classrooms through no fault of its own.”

The estimated 10-week roof removal and reinstatement project is being combined with the installation of new flooring throughout the affected classrooms and adjacent toilet block as well as some additional replastering and redecoration.

Invise has enjoyed an ongoing relationship with St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, having overseen various projects across a number of schools, including surveys, boiler installations, roof work, toilet refurbishments, repurposed space for SEND provision, window replacements and lighting installations.

It continues to work with dozens of other schools and academy trusts across the East Midlands region.

Porous and crumbling RAAC from the old roof

Amanda Clemens, Headteacher at St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy, said: "Eighteen months ago we had to come up with a creative plan to allow us to continue delivering education and care to our pupils, after RAAC was discovered in part of our school roof.

“Our staff rose to the challenge and worked incredibly hard to create pop-up classrooms in different parts of the school. Our pupils quickly adapted to the changes and we would like to thank them, our staff and our parents, who have been so supportive.

“We are delighted that work has started on the roof and we are looking forward to pupils returning to their classrooms when the project has been completed."

For more information about Invise, visit www.inviseltd.co.uk.