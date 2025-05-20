Saint John Houghton celebrates latest Ofsted report

Inspectors said that the school, in Kirk Hallam, had taken effective action to maintain standards identified at the last inspection, which saw it rated Good in 2019.

Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy has high expectations of what pupils can achieve and the curriculum is aspirational for all, according to Ofsted.

Inspectors said: “Pupils are happy at Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy. They told inspectors that they are proud to be part of this school community. Pupils enjoy learning and value the positive relationships that they have with staff. Pupils are kept safe in the school and know who to turn to if they are worried.”

The report said that the school has high expectations for what pupils, described as “polite and respectful”, can achieve.

Pupils enjoying a science lesson at Saint John Houghton.

“The curriculum is aspirational for all. It has been designed to provide pupils with the knowledge and skills they need to contribute to society. Pupils work hard and achieve well,” inspectors said.

An array of leadership opportunities for pupils are on offer, according to the report, and these develop confidence and resilience.

“Character development is a priority for the school. Memorable experiences, including a variety of trips and visits, enhance the curriculum and strengthen the sense of community in the school,” inspectors said.

The curriculum was described as “broad and ambitious” and the report said that the school has established effective systems for identifying when pupils need extra help to access the curriculum.

Pupils at Saint John Houghton

“Staff have collaborated to develop teaching strategies that support all pupils to learn and remember important knowledge. Teachers explain concepts clearly. They check carefully that pupils are secure in their understanding before moving on,” inspectors said.

The report said that the school prepares pupils well for the next stages of education and future lives.

“Pupils learn how to lead healthy lives and maintain positive relationships. They are all well informed about keeping themselves safe, including online. All pupils benefit from detailed, personalised advice about their next steps and potential careers,” inspectors said.

Praise was given to school leaders, supported by the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, who have “worked well to maintain the high standards across all areas of the school’s provision.”

Steve Brogan, Headteacher, said: “We were delighted to be visited by Ofsted and to have had six years of work since our previous inspection recognised. In 2024, the school achieved its highest Progress 8 score since new measures were introduced, and we are going from strength to strength as a school.

“As a staff body, we have a mantra that we want to be ‘better today than we were yesterday’ and this focus on improvement was recognised throughout the inspection. Our school is blessed with caring, hardworking students, supportive and engaged parents and talented and dedicated staff and governors and it is wonderful that this has been recognised in our report.”