Retiring headteacher bids farewell to Chesterfield school after 10 years

Alison Wain said goodbye to Hasland Infant and Nursery school last week after 10 years in charge.

It marked an end to her 36-year long career with Derbyshire County Council in which she has benefited the lives of hundreds of children, both as a teacher in the classroom and as a headteacher.

In a newsletter to parents, Mrs Wain said: “Hasland Infant and Nursery School is a wonderful place to learn and grow and work. Over the past year it has become even more apparent what an excellent team we have in school in every respect.

"I will miss the children who have been an absolute joy and make every day special and worthwhile. I have no doubt that the school will continue to go from strength to strength.

Mrs Wain became headteacher of Rowsley Primary school in 2005, where she remained for six years before joining Hasland Infant and Nursery School in 2011.

During her career, she established effective working relationships with local cluster schools and supported other schools across Derbyshire as acting head and through her role as a School Improvement Advisor.

She is said to have continually considered what is best for all children and has been described as ‘instrumental’ in introducing the residential visit for the Year 2 pupils as well as ensuring inclusive, enriching opportunities are provided for all children throughout the school.

Her commitment to improve and develop her own professional practice and knowledge is also said to have helped her successfully lead Hasland Infant and Nursery School and go on to build a strong team at the school on Eyre Street East.

“I have had an extraordinary time at Hasland Infant and Nursery School and it has been a great privilege to serve here,” Mrs Wain added.

“Leadership is always a challenging business and schools are very busy complex places, so I could not have survived without my incredible senior team.”

Deputy headteacher Charlotte Ford will now take on the headship role from September, with the schools assistant headteacher, Fiona Oliver, stepping into the role of deputy.