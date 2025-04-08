Repton School dominates National Hockey Finals, securing double victory and cementing decade-long unbeaten streak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire school has continued its strong traditions on the hockey field after picking up not one but two coveted national titles to add to its trophy cabinet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girls from Repton School achieved the remarkable double victory at the England Hockey National Finals, elevating their national title count to 53 and maintaining their decade-long unbeaten record in outdoor competition.

The school’s U18 and U14 Girls triumphed at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, showcasing their dominance on the national stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Repton's U18 Boys hockey team secured the National Runners-Up title, losing to Whitgift in the final, despite a strong performance.

The Under 14s had plenty to celebrate.

Repton has firmly established itself as the most successful hockey school in the country having won multiple national titles across every age group for both girls and boys in indoor and outdoor hockey.

The hockey programme has turned out seven Olympians since 2008 and a collection of gold and bronze medals at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Ian Pollock, the school’s assistant head co-curricular, said: “This is a tremendous achievement and continues the school’s strong legacy of producing first class hockey players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our players train almost daily to develop their skills, fitness, and tactical understanding, and their dedication has truly paid off. Winning two national titles and securing a runner-up finish is a testament to their hard work, resilience and love for the sport.”

The Under 18s in action.

Ian also lauded the coaching prowess of Adam Dixon and Michael Hoare, both former Great Britain internationals, whose expertise has been instrumental in guiding the teams to victory.

“Having coaches with their level of international experience is invaluable,” he said. “Their insights and guidance enable our players to consistently perform at the highest level.”

Repton’s commitment to hockey excellence is reflected not only in its impressive record of national titles but also in its ability to nurture talent that progresses to elite levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several former Repton players have gone on to represent England and Great Britain, including Georgie Twigg, Shona McCallin and Leah Wilkinson.

The Under 18 boys were runners-up.

Every pupil at Repton has access to its Olympic-standard water-based Astroturf pitches and additional support to ensure they successfully balance their schoolwork whilst maximising their sporting ambitions.

Last year, Repton School came third in School Sport Magazine’s prestigious ranking of the Top 200 Sporting Schools, highlighting its continued excellence across multiple disciplines, particularly in cricket, hockey, and swimming.