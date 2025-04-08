Repton School dominates National Hockey Finals, securing double victory and cementing decade-long unbeaten streak
Girls from Repton School achieved the remarkable double victory at the England Hockey National Finals, elevating their national title count to 53 and maintaining their decade-long unbeaten record in outdoor competition.
The school’s U18 and U14 Girls triumphed at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, showcasing their dominance on the national stage.
While Repton's U18 Boys hockey team secured the National Runners-Up title, losing to Whitgift in the final, despite a strong performance.
Repton has firmly established itself as the most successful hockey school in the country having won multiple national titles across every age group for both girls and boys in indoor and outdoor hockey.
The hockey programme has turned out seven Olympians since 2008 and a collection of gold and bronze medals at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
Ian Pollock, the school’s assistant head co-curricular, said: “This is a tremendous achievement and continues the school’s strong legacy of producing first class hockey players.
“Our players train almost daily to develop their skills, fitness, and tactical understanding, and their dedication has truly paid off. Winning two national titles and securing a runner-up finish is a testament to their hard work, resilience and love for the sport.”
Ian also lauded the coaching prowess of Adam Dixon and Michael Hoare, both former Great Britain internationals, whose expertise has been instrumental in guiding the teams to victory.
“Having coaches with their level of international experience is invaluable,” he said. “Their insights and guidance enable our players to consistently perform at the highest level.”
Repton’s commitment to hockey excellence is reflected not only in its impressive record of national titles but also in its ability to nurture talent that progresses to elite levels.
Several former Repton players have gone on to represent England and Great Britain, including Georgie Twigg, Shona McCallin and Leah Wilkinson.
Every pupil at Repton has access to its Olympic-standard water-based Astroturf pitches and additional support to ensure they successfully balance their schoolwork whilst maximising their sporting ambitions.
Last year, Repton School came third in School Sport Magazine’s prestigious ranking of the Top 200 Sporting Schools, highlighting its continued excellence across multiple disciplines, particularly in cricket, hockey, and swimming.