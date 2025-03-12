Pupils' education not disrupted at Derbyshire school affected by RAAC

Ofsted inspectors said that standards had been maintained at St Edward's Catholic Academy.

Pupils’ education was not disrupted at a Derbyshire school which was split across two sites for almost six months due to Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), according to Ofsted.

Inspectors visited St Edward’s Catholic Academy, in Swadlincote, in January 2025 and said that the school had taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection. The school was previously judged to be good for its overall effectiveness.

In September 2023, Years 3 to 6 at St Edward’s had to move temporarily to their partner secondary school, Blessed Robert Sutton Catholic Voluntary in Burton, while pupils in nursery to Year Two remained at St Edward’s.

The move followed a Government announcement about issues in schools where RAAC had been identified.

Pupils and staff were reunited back at St Edward’s in February 2024 after a mix of horizontal and vertical props were installed across the school.

The school has been placed on the Government’s School Rebuilding programme, which means that it has been deemed eligible to be added to a list of schools to have one or more blocks rebuilt or refurbished.

Ofsted inspectors said that leaders had successfully navigated a difficult period for the school.

“They have ensured that pupils’ education has not been disrupted and have continued to make improvements,” they said.

The school’s positive culture was highlighted, along with pupils’ behaviour.

The report said: “This is a caring school, where pupils are happy and safe. ‘The Edward’s Path’ defines the school’s family ethos. This is understood by pupils and acted on by all. Pupils speak proudly about the school virtues, ‘True Mind, True Heart and True Spirit’. They appreciate how qualities such as friendship, citizenship and service, guide their journey through school. Pupils understand that these qualities help everyone in school to ‘live well’ and ‘be a good person’.

“The school’s positive culture encourages pupils to behave well. Pupils show kindness and love to each other and are clear that everyone is welcome.”

Inspectors said that the school has high expectations for all pupils and that pupils work hard and enjoy their learning.

“The school has made positive improvements to the quality of education for pupils. The curriculum is carefully sequenced, with progression from the early years and coherent links between subjects. High-quality books enhance subject content. Activities for pupils are relevant and interesting,” the report said.

According to the report, the school makes sure that staff subject knowledge is secure so they can teach the curriculum effectively.

“Children make a positive start in nursery, where staff support them to listen attentively. In reception, staff help children grasp letter sounds quickly. The school provides appropriate support to those pupils who need help with reading to keep up. Pupils, including children in the early years, achieve well,” inspectors said.

The school identifies and meets the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities, the report said. Arrangements for safeguarding were also said to be effective.

Classrooms were described as “studious” in the report which also said that pupils show positive attitudes and concentrate well in class.

Headteacher Kay Methven said: “We are delighted that the report recognises the sustained improvements within St Edward’s, especially during the ongoing significant challenges regarding the building. The report celebrates our school and its ethos, highlighting the high quality of education provided and the pride pupils have in being part of our school and living out the virtues they are taught.”

Kevin Gritton, Chief Executive of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, said: “This report recognises the tremendous amount of work done by staff during what has been an incredibly challenging period for the school due to RAAC. We would like to thank staff for their dedication, pupils for adapting so well and parents and carers for their understanding. Congratulations to everyone at St Edward’s on this wonderful report.”