Pudsey Bear helps with ‘SPOTacular’ fundraising efforts at Breadsall Hill Top Primary School

Breadsall Hill Top Primary School proudly celebrated this year’s Children in Need campaign by bringing together children and staff for a variety of ‘SPOTacular’ fundraising events.

The day was made extra special with a surprise visit from Children in Need mascot, Pudsey Bear, who the excited children welcomed with squeals of delight and jumps of joy.

Pudsey put Years 5 and 6 through their paces with a ‘danceathon’ that included a lively conga line, encouraging them to stay active and healthy. He also visited each classroom to say hello and talk to children about the importance of kindness – and even took part in a lesson about times tables.

Breadsall Hill Top, part of the Transform Trust family, is known as a welcoming school that promotes a sense of belonging and has its children at its heart.

Mr Madeley with Children Parliament Representatives Emily and Isla

The school believes in working in partnership with families and the local community to inspire and support pupils and nurture a positive and inclusive school culture.

The events were designed not only to raise funds for Children in Need, the annual fundraising event organised by the BBC to support disadvantaged children and young people, but also to explain to children the importance of charitable giving.

“I think Children in Need is really important as it helps the children who aren’t as lucky as us,” said year 6 pupil, Isla, a member of the school’s Children’s Parliament, adding: “Today was extremely fun, I really enjoyed it.”

Deputy Safeguarding Lead Mr Madeley, who wore a distinctive spotted suit for the occasion, said: “From an enrichment point of view, it’s been really beneficial for our children to meet Pudsey, who they know from television. They have loved it.

Pudsey leading the danceathon!

"There are children who would never have danced in front of me before, but today danced their socks off and showed kindness in encouraging others to do the same. This will be the talk of the local community for some time to come!”

Headteacher Matt Lawrence added: “We are incredibly proud of the way our school has come together for such a worthwhile cause. The thing that always amazes me about our community is the generosity of spirit, and this event was a wonderful example of how we can unite to support those many children and families in need.”