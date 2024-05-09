Progress continues for Wilsthorpe School’s new sports hall and sixth form centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Senior Members of Wilsthorpe School and The Two Counties Trust visited the site to view the rapid progress made by the Kier Construction team.

Headteacher of Wilsthorpe School Derek Hobbs and CEO of The Two Counties Trust Wesley Daviesrecently met with representatives of Kier Construction to receive a development update from project manager Stephen Pepper. The project is currently well within schedule, with both the school and Kier Construction looking forward to welcoming students over September.

Commenting on the update Kier Construction said, “We are delighted with the progress of the site so far and the opportunity to share this update with school and trust leaders. These visits mean that they can now begin to visualise how students, as well as the wider Long Eaton community, will use the space”.

After the initial update within the Kier site offices, both Mr Hobbs and Mr Davies received a tour of the construction site to see the progress made firsthand. The building grows more impressive by the day, with the layout of the building beginning to take shape. The new sports hall is a particular highlight, showcasing just how much of a positive contribution this project will make to both the experience of Wilsthorpe students, as well as the Long Eaton community.

TTCT and Wilsthorpe School leaders receive site update from Keir Construction team.

After the tour Wilsthorpe School Headteacher Derek Hobbs said the following “I am overjoyed to see the project taking shape. The entire school is looking forward to seeing the project’s completion. We cannot wait to see students learning in the new classrooms as well as enjoying the new facilities. I have also begun communications with the local community, ensuring that they are fully aware of construction schedules and how facilities will be available to them, once construction is complete.

Two Counties Trust CEO Wesley Davies also expressed his admiration of the project “Our mission at The Two Counties Trust is to enhance the life choices of our students. A huge component of this is to provide our students with the best learning environment possible. I would like to thank Kier Construction for the incredible hard work that they have put in to the development of these new facilities, ensuring that current and future students of Wilsthorpe school are provided with the best possible facilities.