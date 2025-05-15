New head teacher announced for city secondary school

A new head teacher has been appointed at Derby Cathedral School, one of the city’s newest and fastest growing secondary schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Brown is currently Head of School at Ark Victoria Academy, in Sutton Coldfield, a large all-through school serving nursery, primary and secondary pupils.

He will replace Derby Cathedral School’s current head teacher Jenny Brown who is leaving at the end of the academic year to take up a new role at Ashfield Comprehensive School, within The Two Counties Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy, who will officially take up the role in September, plans to spend the summer term working closely with the current team to ensure a smooth and well-managed handover.

Andy Brown the new Headteacher at Derby Cathedral school.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Derby Cathedral School at such an exciting point in its journey. The school has already established a strong reputation, and I look forward to building on the excellent work already undertaken.

“I was brought up in Doncaster, a city with a strong sense of community that feels very similar to Derby. I know first-hand what a valuable asset that community spirit can be but also understand some of the challenges it can bring. I’m incredibly passionate about using my own experiences to ensure that every child has access to a great education, no matter their background.

“All the schools I have worked in have had a similar values driven approach and that is one of the things that excited me about this new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My passion lies in creating an inclusive, aspirational environment where every young person is supported to reach their full potential.”

Andy was a professional footballer for Scunthorpe United before studying for a Sports and Economics degree at Loughborough University.

He started his career in education as a PE teacher, although moved into teaching English before progressing into school leadership.

Derby Cathedral School, which is part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT), opened in 2018 and has rapidly grown in popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school moved into its new state-of-the-art building on Great Northern Road in 2021 and has expanded year-on-year. It welcomed its first Year 13 cohort in September last year.

Derby Diocesan Academy Trust CEO, Sarah Clark, said: “Andy brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record of school improvement.

“Throughout his career within Ark Schools, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to inclusive education and academic excellence. His collaborative leadership style and passion for high-quality teaching and learning make him an excellent fit for our school community.

“Over the coming months, we will be working closely with both the outgoing and incoming heads to ensure a smooth and effective handover, and to support a seamless transition in leadership.

“We are confident that under Andy’s leadership, Derby Cathedral School will continue to grow and thrive.”