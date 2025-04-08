New consultancy launched to empower educators and enhance primary English outcomes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education specialist Laura Spargo has launched Laura Spargo Education Consultancy, a bespoke service designed to provide tailored support for schools and educational organisations.

With over 15 years of experience in teaching, leadership and mentoring, Laura brings a hands-on, research-informed approach to improving primary English teaching.

Recognising the challenges faced by educators, Laura’s consultancy offers practical, adaptable and high-impact solutions that focus on building teacher confidence, enhancing curriculum delivery and improving pupil outcomes.

Whether through engaging professional development workshops, curriculum evaluation or strategic consultancy, her approach is designed to be actionable, empowering and tailored to the needs of each school or organisation.

Laura Spargo - English education specialist

Laura, who has led primary English teams in the UK, Spain and Dubai, is passionate about ensuring educators have the knowledge, skills and confidence to create meaningful learning experiences. Her consultancy services include:

Teacher training & professional development

Interactive and flexible workshops for educators, leaders and support staff, available in-person and online.

Primary English curriculum design & development

Custom curriculum solutions that enhance teacher expertise and improve pupil outcomes.

Bespoke English consultancy

Strategic support for schools, including coaching, mentoring and model lesson delivery.

Collaboration with educational organisations

Development of training materials, resources and content for wider educational impact.

Laura’s evidence-based, child-centred approach ensures that her consultancy work goes beyond one-off training - she is committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in teaching and learning.

“I launched my education consultancy business because I am passionate about working with schools and wider organisations to develop and embed professional development opportunities which empower educators,” says Laura. “My breadth of experience, both in the UK and internationally, has developed my expertise and ability to tailor guidance and provide bespoke services which are child-centred and focus on sustainable and long-lasting improvement.”

Based in the East Midlands, Laura works with schools across the UK, offering both in-person and remote support. To learn more about her consultancy services or to book a consultation, visit lauraspargo.com.