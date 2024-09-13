National Coding Week: Why coding should be a vital part of the curriculum

People often assume that children at this age are too young to learn a skill that can seem daunting even for some adults. Schools are understandably busy with traditional subjects like maths, science, and English, especially in preparation for exams. But the truth is, technical skills like coding are becoming increasingly important for our children’s futures, and coding should be a vital part of the curriculum.

For this National Coding Week, I’d like to highlight where it all begins: early-years education.

The Bee-Bot, a robotic bumblebee that has been teaching kids to code for over 20 years

Coding is like learning a language: the earlier you start, the better. Of course, concerns about putting young children in front of screens are valid, but coding education doesn’t necessarily require screen time. In fact, it’s often best taught unplugged.

For early-years children, the focus should be on sparking an interest in the process and teaching the basic principles of coding—essentially, creating a set of instructions that a computer can follow. Educational robots, which resemble familiar toys, help children learn to give commands, plan ahead, and solve problems. The Bee-Bot, a robotic bumblebee that has been teaching kids to code for over 20 years, is a prime example. Children can program the Bee-Bot by pressing buttons to move it forward, backward, left, and right, with up to 200 commands.

We’re living in the age of AI, and in 5, 10, or 20 years, it will be even more common. Coding will only grow in importance. Humans with developed coding skills will always be needed in the programming process. Even asking the right questions and giving the right prompts should be considered part of the national literacy curriculum for early years, as we increasingly rely on tools like ChatGPT, which depend on us to provide the right commands.

We must recognise coding as a vital and valuable skill for our children to learn as early as possible and adjust our teaching methods accordingly.

Jo Hardy is Director of Innovation at RM and School Governor of Park House Primary School