Mum calls for action after persistent bullying leaves daughter withdrawn and in fear of attending Derbyshire school

Heritage High School in Clowne.

Mum-of-five Tammy Watson is locked in an ongoing battle with Heritage High School, in Clowne, who she claims are taking little action to resolve the situation for her 13-year-old daughter Shelby.

The Year 8 pupil has allegedly been targeted by the bullies since joining the school in 2019, with one such incident involving text messages telling the youngster to ‘kill herself’.

Tammy says that, despite numerous meetings with leaders at Heritage High her daughter continues to be harassed, and is now refusing to attend school.

Tammy, from Whitwell, said: "I’ve had two other parents contact me and it’s happening to their children by the same group of girls and boys.

"They aren’t protecting my daughter. I’ve taken Shelby out of school because she daren’t go back. I don’t see why I should pull her out of school like other parents have pulled their children out.”

The latest incident occurred on July 6 when it is reported that one of the bullies told another to ‘slap Shelby’.

Tammy says this altercation was witnessed by a teacher and left her daughter in tears.

She is now calling on the school to help put an end to the torment once and for all.

"There’s been no support, they haven’t even called me to see how Shelby is after the last meeting,” Tammy added. “She won’t even go outside.

"She was a bubbly and outgoing girl.. but she’s really withdrawn at the minute.

"She’s not herself at all and it’s heartbreaking. It needs to stop.”

Heritage High said it is “proud of the high standards of behaviour and discipline at our school” and is “committed to creating a safe, inclusive environment in which our students can thrive.”

It added: “We take bullying extremely seriously and have codes of conduct for our students to prevent it. We have a number of protocols in place to deal swiftly with any incidents, conducting a thorough investigation and taking appropriate action, in line with our behaviour policy.”

“On this occasion, the school has taken appropriate action and referred this ongoing issue to the relevant authorities and is working with them closely to support their investigation.”