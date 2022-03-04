More photos of Derbyshire children dressed as their favourite literary characters for World Book Day 2022

The 25th annual World Book Day took place yesterday (March 1) and acted to celebrate the importance of reading and how it can change people’s lives.

Children were enocuraged to dress as their favourite literary character, with the likes of Harry Potter and David Walliams favouritesall making an appearance.

We were inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook - so many that we have now compiled a second gallery to share them with you.

You can view our first gallery here or take a look below for more pictures.

1. World Book Day 2022 We're sure this youngster had a spell-binding day as Harry Potter!

2. World Book Day 2022 Amelia, aged four, as Little Red Riding Hood - just beware of that wolf!

3. World Book Day 2022 Isabella, aged eight, as Ganger Granny - we think someone is a David Walliams fan!

4. World Book Day 2022 This trio got involved in the World Book Day action all the way in Dubai. Well done guys!