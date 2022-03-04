These are more of our reader photos from Derbyshire World Book Day 2022

More photos of Derbyshire children dressed as their favourite literary characters for World Book Day 2022

World Book Day may be over for another year but we can’t stop looking at the fantastic costumes that were on display across Derbyshire.

The 25th annual World Book Day took place yesterday (March 1) and acted to celebrate the importance of reading and how it can change people’s lives.

Children were enocuraged to dress as their favourite literary character, with the likes of Harry Potter and David Walliams favouritesall making an appearance.

We were inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook - so many that we have now compiled a second gallery to share them with you.

You can view our first gallery here or take a look below for more pictures.

We're sure this youngster had a spell-binding day as Harry Potter!

Photo: Jacqueline Ann Brown

Amelia, aged four, as Little Red Riding Hood - just beware of that wolf!

Photo: Lesley Sellars

Isabella, aged eight, as Ganger Granny - we think someone is a David Walliams fan!

Photo: Linzi Dables

This trio got involved in the World Book Day action all the way in Dubai. Well done guys!

Photo: Gill Andrews

