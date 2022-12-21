The last Big Assembly was reportedly watched live and on-demand by 100,000 people tuning in for apprenticeship advice aimed at schools, parents, students, and employers – and tens of thousands have already signed up for the 2023 edition.

On Tuesday, February 7, the broadcast backdrop will be the 40-acre Site of Special Scientific Interest which is the subject of ambitious transformation plans for a national visitor destination and training hub for the minerals and quarrying sectors.

Sarah Fry, spokesperson for NSC partner the Institute of Quarrying, said: “As a membership organisation which serves the on-going training and development needs of the skilled workforces of the mineral products industry. We are delighted to be hosting the Big Assembly.”

Emily Noble, of the cross-sector careers promoter Minerals Matter, added: “We are working across the mineral products sector and with educators to demonstrate the sustainable and diverse, exciting career opportunities that exist for young people.

“Having the Big Assembly at the National Stone Centre, in partnership with the D2N2 Careers Hub, enables us to further showcase this great sector and how young people can shape their world within it.”

The live event will include presentations from employers of all sizes and sectors, including media, construction, cars, and finance, among them some of the country’s best-known brand names.

Alex Glasner, managing director of Chesterfield-based event organiser Workpays, said: “The aim of the Big Assembly is simple: inspire the next generation of apprentices. For many school leavers, the broadcast is a starting point to discover what their next steps are after graduation – whether it be employment or further education.

“The Big Assembly is the jewel in the crown of National Apprenticeship Week. With more and more people tuning in each year, we are excited to partner with the stunning National Stone Centre in Derbyshire, which supports many different types of apprenticeships. This year's Big Assembly will be the biggest one ever.”

The Big Assembly is free to join online. For more details and advance registration, go to www.bigassembly.org.

