National Stone Centre in Wirksworth reveals first look at plans for £6.5m visitor attraction

Last year the museum merged with the Institute of Quarrying (IQ), a worldwide professional body for the construction materials sector, as part of a shared plan to develop the site as an international destination.

Working with the Wirksworth design practice Babenko Associates, the partners have now submitted plans to Derbyshire Dales District Council for a stunning new cantilevered structure inspired by the hillside rock formations which surround it.

IQ chief executive James Thorne said: “In 2021 the value of tourism to the Peak District and Derbyshire’s economy was estimated at £1.96 billion. A reimagined and reinvigorated National Stone Centre will bring new visitors, as well as providing a focal point for engaging the public, schools and colleges in the science, history, present and future of the quarrying and mineral products industry.

The design for the building makes it appear to spring out o the hillside, mirroring the rock formations which surround it.

“We are delighted to have reached this point in the project, which makes everything feel so much more real. This planning application is the end result of over a year’s consultation and engagement with all of our stakeholders. We have listened and learned, taking on board feedback that has helped shape our application.”

He added: “We firmly believe that our plans represent an exciting moment in the history of the National Stone Centre, delivering a unique building that is both fit for purpose and inspiring for generations to come. It’s the home that such a significant collection deserves, as well as proudly representing what is now the largest manufacturing sector in the UK.”

Phase one of the project includes proposals for a 100-seater café, four classrooms with a combined capacity of 120 learners; 700 square metres of museum exhibition space with all-new collections, a souvenir shop, a themed children’s playground, and a 1,200 square metre open-air circular piazza for community events.

Once the project secures planning permission, the project partners hope construction will take just 18 months. In that time, the existing NSC would remain open before materials from its buildings are salvaged and repurposed at a later date for uses across the site.

It has been inspired by local gritstone outcrops, such as Black Rocks and Stanage Edge.

Set within six former limestone quarries on a 40 acre Site of Special Scientific Interest, the NSC has been welcoming casual visitors, school children, students and industry professionals to its Site of Special Scientific Interest since 1990, educating the public on the UK's geology and the story of stone - from the beginning of time to the importance of its present day uses across society.

Professor Iain Stewart, a BBC television presenter and patron of the centre, said: “I’m hugely passionate about how stone has shaped our world today. Securing the future of the NSC for future generations to experience and enjoy is fantastic news.”

But the merger with IQ has also brought fresh interest from the business sector, with industry players seeing it as an opportunity to establish a unique training facility alongside the more public-facing aspects.

Viv Russell, IQ president and managing director of quarrying firm the Longcliffe Group, said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to create a hugely exciting new visitor centre that celebrates the extraordinary role that stone plays in all of our lives, to inspire the next generation and create a centre of excellence to develop the knowledge and skills of people in the industry today.”

The piazza will be used to host community events.

Robert Shields, chairman of Longcliffe, added: “Stone and quarrying have played an important role in the industrial heritage of this area, and continue to play a vital role in supporting the local economy of Derbyshire.

“The National Stone Centre is a fantastic facility which celebrates this. These plans are all about building on the value of an already important centre and enhancing the skills and innovation of our local economy as well as the wider industry.”

IQ hopes to draw on that industry enthusiasm to meet the costs of the project, but bosses are confident they can realise their ambitions in spite of the challenges posed by current economic conditions.

A spokesperson for the project said: “We are in early negotiations with a number of key stakeholders and potential project partners to explore opportunities for joint funding of the project. The project has a broad base of support that includes industry, education and local government.

“The IQ has been around for over 100 years and has reserves on which it can draw to co-fund the development. The business plan includes diversified income streams so that the centre has a long-term, sustainable future and we are working collaboratively with other tourist destinations across the region so that together we can support each other in delighting visitors.”

As ever with Derbyshire’s quarrying operations, there will be wider ramifications for surrounding communities – but in this case the IQ and its partners believe the impact will be wholly positive, bringing more footfall to Wirksworth and the Dales with all the associated economic benefits.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “We’re proud to support the Institute of Quarrying’s exciting plans, whic signal a positive step towards their goal of creating an extraordinary new centre of excellence that will not only attract visitors from across the UK but will also support local jobs and provide unique educational opportunities that will benefit both visitors and residents alike.

“As a valued strategic [artner, the Institute of Quarrying shares our commitment to increasing the value of tourism and promoting the Peak District and Derbyshire as a sustainable, world-class destination. The National Stone Centre is a great public asset that will help deliver these goals and more – and securing its future is so important.”

