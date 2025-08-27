Long Lane Primary praised for its nurturing Christian vision and inclusive approach

Headteacher Teresa Boley with pupls at Long Lane Church of England Primary School – part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT)

A Derbyshire primary school has been praised for creating a caring and inclusive environment where every child feels safe, supported and encouraged to thrive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long Lane Church of England Primary School – part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) – has been recognised for its strong Christian vision, which underpins daily school life and inspires pupils and staff alike.

Inspectors described the school as “deeply welcoming and nurturing, where pupils feel safe, valued and loved.” Leaders were commended for embedding Christian teachings into all areas of school life, with governors ensuring that the school’s vision remains at the heart of decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Teresa Boley said: "We are proud to be a school where every child is known and cared for.

“Our Christian vision shapes everything we do – from our curriculum to the way we support each other as a school community.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and the way our values guide everything we do. We are delighted it has been acknowledged and will continue to build on these strong foundations."

The report highlighted the school’s ‘values hero’ initiative, where pupils nominate each other for acts of kindness, compassion and courage, showing how Christian values are lived out in daily school life. Pupils were also praised for their respectful relationships with one another, with older children showing care and responsibility towards younger peers at break and lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collective worship was described as “joyful and reflective”, with pupils playing an active role in planning and leading services. Strong links with the local church were also celebrated, enriching the spiritual life of the school and giving pupils opportunities to experience different worship traditions.

Staff were recognised for knowing each child as an individual and providing bespoke programmes that help them overcome barriers to learning. This tailored support means that children with special educational needs not only make progress but are fully included in the life of the school, thriving alongside their peers and contributing to its caring, inclusive culture.

The Religious Education curriculum was singled out for giving pupils both a strong understanding of Christianity and valuable insights into other faiths and worldviews. Visits to places of worship, including mosques and gurdwaras, were said to help pupils reflect on their own ideas and beliefs, while also fostering respect for diversity.

Dr Sarah Clark, Chief Executive Officer of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, said: "We are so proud of Long Lane and all it stands for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school shows how a strong Christian vision can make daily life nurturing and inspiring.

“Staff go above and beyond to help every child feel known, included and able to flourish, while pupils live out these values through kindness, respect and care for one another.

“Long Lane is a shining example of what it means to be part of our trust, and we are delighted to see their work recognised."