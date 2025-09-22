Kindred Education acquires Mickleover Day Nurseries
Established for more than 30 years, the nursery provider has built an excellent reputation for quality childcare. With capacity for more than 80 children from three months to five years of age, the substantial setting – trading as the Mary Poppins Day Nursery – is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.
The nursery operates from a substantial Victorian detached property, which has been converted to provide a warm and welcoming learning environment.
The client has decided to retire, and the acquisition marking a strong strategic purchase for Kindred Education Limited was a perfect fit, as they continue to expand their portfolio across the region.
With the client looking to retire, Bradley Wilson, Sales Negotiator for Childcare & Education at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified the ideal buyer in the established operator. There is further scope to increase the site’s capacity through property extension, presenting exciting opportunities for future growth.
Bradley said: “It has been a privilege to support the client in finding the right buyer for their well-established nursery. This acquisition is an excellent fit for Kindred Education Limited and provides a strong platform for continued success.”