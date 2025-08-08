Governors have confirmed that two Derbyshire private schools have now officially entered administration despite a last ditch rescue effort from parents.

As previously reported, a team of parents launched the fundraising appeal on Monday, August 4, following the shock closure of Mount St Mary’s and Barlborough Hall schools, announced by governors last week.

Despite a flood of money and goodwill in support of the cause, with some individual donors pledging thousands of pounds, the campaign halted at a total of £416,067.

After extending the original deadline following a governors’ meeting on Tuesday night, parents and school leaders engaged in crunch talks in an attempt to find a way forward, but on Friday, August 8, governors issued a message to all parents with the news they had feared.

Mount St Mary's, together with the grounds of Barlborough Hall just over two miles away, offered independent day and boarding school for around up to 600 children.

A spokesperson for the parents’ team said: “It’s a sad day but the letter said they had exhausted all viable options.”

Refunds from the GoFundMe page began on Wednesday but at that point there still appeared to be some hope, with the organisers saying they were actively exploring other avenues to save the organisation.

A representative said: “We understand that many donors may prefer their contributions to be retained and directed toward supporting the hardworking staff. While we are unable to allocate the refunded donations for this purpose, we are actively exploring alternative avenues through which individuals may be able to offer financial support to the staff. “We appreciate your support, generosity and continued interest in supporting those involved.”

The fallout from the situation is expected to be significant, with families scrambling to find alternative places and staff out of work and, in some cases, their school housing.

Students in exam years will potentially be hit by trying to find equivalent course combinations elsewhere, and transitioning already completed coursework.

There will also be financial questions to answer, with many families already committing large sums of money in preparation for next term which may now be tied up in legal wrangling.

While much of the talk around the closure has touched on the Government’s introduction of tax on private schools, the Mount Saint Mary accounts reveal much deeper problems, with million pounds of debt accumulated over the last decade.

The school governors have been approached for comment.

