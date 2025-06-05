Inspectors find Chesterfield school has improved since rated ‘good’

A Derbyshire school which was described as ‘good’ during its last Ofsted inspection is celebrating after it was found to have ‘improved significantly’.

Christ Church CofE Primary School, in Chesterfield, has been through an ungraded inspection which found ‘pupils thrive’ at the school which is ‘kind and inclusive’.

The inspector hailed the improvements found at the school since its last visit in 2019, and confirmed the next inspection would be graded as a result.

The school, which is part of Derby Diocesan Academy Trust, is described as a ‘beacon in the community’ and has a ‘highly positive culture’ that enables pupils to learn and succeed.

Children at Christ Church CofE Primary School, in Chesterfield celebrate the good news.

Pupils’ attitudes to learning are ‘excellent’ and children were found to be ‘polite and courteous’ modelling the manners delivered by adults in the school.

The curriculum is carefully considered to ensure it identifies what pupils need to learn and the school is ambitious for all pupils who are eager to learn and achieve their best.

Sue Beckett is headteacher of the school in Stonegravels. She said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this report; it’s a true reflection of the dedication, hard work and care shown by our entire school community.

“Our pupils, staff and families have worked tirelessly together to create an environment where every child feels valued and supported. To be recognised for having a kind, inclusive and ambitious culture means the world to us - it’s at the heart of everything we do.

“We’re especially proud that the inspector saw how much our children love learning and how polite, respectful and motivated they are. That’s a testament to the positive relationships across our school.

“We remain committed to continual improvement and to ensuring that every child who walks through our doors gets the best possible start in life.”

The school, which has almost 200 pupils on role, offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities and inspectors noted that at break and lunchtimes children play happily together.

Their personal development was found to be exceptionally well considered and pupils are taught to communicate effectively and to listen to others with care and attention.

Sarah Clark, CEO of Derby Dicoesan Academy Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Christ Church CofE Primary for this super report, they should be incredibly proud.

“I am very proud to say that all Ofsted judgements made about our 33 schools are either ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’. This achievement is a testament to the high standards of education, care and Christian values that underpin everything we do at Derby Diocesan Academy Trust.”