With just a few hours to go before a fateful meeting, parents and staff of two Derbyshire private schools have raised more than £300,000 in a bid to keep them open, and must now hope the show of support is enough to convince governors to think again.

As previously reported, on Monday, August 4, a team of parents launched a crowdfunding campaign with a target of £1million in 36 hours to stave off the threat of administration for Barlborough Hall School and Mount St Mary’s College.

The Derbyshire Times understands that governors are due to meet at 5.30pm on today (Tuesday) to discuss the start of formal administration proceedings.

At the time of writing the fundraising appeal is only a third of the way to its ultimate ambition, and the campaign team hastily assembled over the weekend can only hope it makes a difference.

Barlborough Hall, a school since the 19th century, has previously been on Historic England's Heritage At Risk register for several years. (Photo: Contributed)

Leyon Scott, who has children in both schools, said: “If we only raise £300,000 we’d still be in the same position with no cashflow into the business, that’s the reality.

“But I would hope it shows governors how much the parent body is behind the school and wants it to succeed. We hope it shows them there’s a way forward.”

He added: “We’ve been able to look at some information on the background costs of the business, and there needs to be a proper plan, but the needs are not insurmountable. These things are done quite often in business, you just need the right people in the right places making the decisions.”

The administration proceedings are not the only time pressure. Parents need clarity about school places for September, and as more begin to make alternative arrangements the decline in potential student numbers at Barlborough and Mount St Mary’s could make any rescue plan unviable.

Leyon said: “There are around 165 staff across the two schools and close to 600 pupils, all of whom have no idea what they’re doing going forward.

“There aren’t enough school places locally for all the children, and there aren’t jobs going for all the staff. Beyond that, it would also be a real shame if the schools could not continue after being established such a long time.”

A number of staff who live on the grounds of Mount St Mary’s face an anxious wait to see if or when they will be made homeless, and all employees are waiting to be paid for the month of July.

While the crowdfunding appeal notes that £300,000 would be enough to cover what staff are owed, organisers intend to return all donations unless they reach a point where a rescue plan can be put into effect.

That may also rely on governors taking a different approach to community engagement, with both parents and staff saying they were given no indication of the organisation’s financial troubles before the schools’ closure was publicly announced on Wednesday, July 30.

Helen Mcloughlin, a year five teacher at Barlborough Hall since 2004, said: “I was sat in my classroom working at 6:30pm when I got a call from my daughter asking if I was alright about the news.

“I’m not in the blame game, at this moment I don’t care what’s happened, I just want a solution to move forward. From what I can gather it’s just a bad summer of cashflow.

“I can’t speak for all staff but if the school and parents need more time, I will give them more time. I don’t want to think that one months’ wages would be the thing that shuts a school we’re all so passionate about.

“I think God is fed up of hearing my prayers but there are always other options for any business. I wholeheartedly hope the campaign succeeds, not for me and my career, but for the whole school family.”

She added: “The school means so much to our community, it’s hard to put into words. I’ve seen some of our current pupils’ names on the fundraising page donating £5, £10 or whatever they can.

“It’s such a special community that doesn’t deserve this. No matter what’s happened, it’s worth saving.”

For more details and donations, go to gofundme.com/f/save-mount-st-marys-college-barlborough-hall-school.

