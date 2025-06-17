Headteacher "absolutely delighted" as Derbyshire primary celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted

By Danielle Williams
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 11:13 BST
Pupils at a Derbyshire primary school have been praised by Ofsted inspectors for their ‘outstanding’ behaviour, attitudes and personal development during a recent inspection.

All other areas of Holbrook Church of England Primary School provision - including the quality of education, leadership, and Early Years - were graded as ‘good’, reflecting the school’s strong overall performance.

But it was the ‘impeccable’ and ‘exemplary’ behaviour of the children that particularly impressed inspectors.

The school, part of the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT), instils high expectations from the moment children join in early years.

Students at Holbrook Primary Schoolplaceholder image
Students at Holbrook Primary School

Inspectors praised this consistency across the school, saying: “Older pupils assist with this by acting as their ‘buddies’ and providing an excellent example to follow. As a result, the school’s high expectations are embedded consistently. Pupils are studious with excellent attitudes, and learning is seldom disrupted.”

The wellbeing of pupils is a central focus at Holbrook Primary. Inspectors highlighted the strong relationships between staff and children and the proactive approach to mental health support.

Pupils can speak directly with staff or use Oakley the Well-being Tree to share concerns discreetly, knowing they’ll receive a response within 24 hours. Daily mindful moments also help children practise calming techniques and give them space to pause and reflect.

Through an “inspiring and ambitious” curriculum and a wide range of clubs and activities, the school works to fulfil its mission to equip pupils to “live life in all its fullness”.

Headteacher Ingrid Taylor said she was thrilled with the report's recognition of the school’s strengths.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our inspection. The report reflects the dedication of our staff, the support of our families, and the incredible attitudes and kindness of our pupils.

“At Holbrook, we place the personal development and well-being of children front and centre, alongside our push for academic excellence, and it is great to see this recognised by Ofsted.”

Inspectors also praised Holbrook’s leadership for fostering a strong reading culture. The youngest children get off to an excellent start with phonics, and that momentum continues as they move through the school.

“Daily story time is engaging, nurturing a love of reading and expanding pupils’ knowledge of different authors,” the report noted.

Personal development at the school was also highlighted as outstanding.

Dr Sarah Clark, Chief Executive Officer of DDAT, said: “This is a fantastic report and a true credit to the team at Holbrook. The outstanding judgement for behaviour and personal development speaks volumes about the school’s ethos, care, and commitment to its children.”

